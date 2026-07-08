What Is Streamer University? Inside Kai Cenat's Viral Creator Academy Twitch superstar Kai Cenat had launched the crash course in content creation in May 2025. By Anuraag Chatterjee Published July 8 2026, 9:04 a.m. ET Source: @KaiCenat/X

Kai Cenat made a big comeback to livestreaming after a nine-month hiatus.

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On Monday, he announced that Streamer University is back for a second year with a new lineup of professors for this year’s accepted students.

The Twitch superstar had launched the crash course in content creation in May 2025. At the time, he had shared a trailer inspired by the Harry Potter films that showed him writing acceptance letters to aspiring streamers.

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What Is Streamer University?

Streamer University is a three-day content creation program for rising streamers and content creators to build their brands. Cenat had hosted on the University of Akron campus in Ohio last year in May. After launching the course’s website on May 6, the YouTuber said on Instagram that the site crashed after it received more than 6 million requests within hours.

Streamer University 2026 pic.twitter.com/0d0p6Q7T3E — Kai Cenat (@KaiCenat) June 8, 2026

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The inaugural session ran May 22-25, giving accepted students a full college experience built around streaming. The students attended classes, ate together on campus, and participated in a pep rally, according to the university’s website.

The full roster for this year was shared on a Twitch stream on Monday, July 6, also marking Cenat’s return after a long break. According to the website, this year’s faculty includes Lizzo, Pokimane, Agent00, Cenat’s sister Kaiya Cenat, Duke Dennis, Cinna, Maya Higa, TheSushiDragon, Ludwig, Poudii, and Adapt, with YourRAGE serving as guidance counselor.

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Notably, the program is free of cost. Cenat has called it an all-inclusive experience, with campus housing covered. He said participants don’t need to be streamers specifically, and any type of content creator is welcome.

In the first year of the course, all costs were covered for students, including a T-Mobile phone provided for documenting their time on campus.

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Enrollment opened in early June this year, and 120 students were accepted into the class. No official dates for the event have been announced yet.

Why Cenat Took A Break

In a YouTube video titled “I Quit” posted in January, Cenat discussed creative burnout and his reasons for stepping away from streaming.

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"A lot of the time, I am boxed into this box of being a streamer. So, this is one of the first times where I’m going to display something outside of my primary category," he said, adding, "I’m not even depressed. I’m not sad. It’s just for some reason I’m having a lot of self-doubt because it’s out of fear of stepping back from what I’m primarily known for, which is content creation and pursuing another goal.”