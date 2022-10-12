Swipe Surge Notifications Alert Tinder Users to Increased Activity on the App
If you're on Tinder, your goal is probably to meet another person. What you do after you meet that person likely depends on who you are, but Tinder's goal is to make matches that are successful. That's why, a few years ago, they introduced a new feature called Swipe Surge, which is designed to alert users to increased activity on the app.
What is a Swipe Surge on Tinder?
Swipe Surge is a feature on Tinder that notifies users of the app when activity has increased. These increases in activity are typically natural and can be spurred by anything from a local music festival to the return of students from college. As Tinder explained when the feature first launched, a surge can happen for any reason, and they want users to be able to take advantage of it.
"Swipe Surge is no ordinary party," they wrote in their announcement for the feature. "It happens during festivals; it happens during Spring Break; it happens when someone screams “open bar” from the rooftop pool party and everyone needs to be “meeting a friend” who’s already inside. It happens any time people in your area are lighting up Tinder. And yes, the possibilities are endless."
Activity on Tinder can surge up to 15x during these periods, which means that your chances of finding a match can go up by as much as 250 percent. It's the kind of push notification that's really just designed to get you using Tinder more regularly, but it can also be more fruitful than spending time on the app when other people aren't around.
How do you get the notifications?
Swipe Surge notifications are a part of Tinder's native features, so as long as you have push notifications turned on for the app, you should find out whenever there's a surge near you. The quicker you get the notification, though, the faster you'll be able to enter the surge and find matches. Those who join earlier will be first in line, and will likely find their matches more quickly.
Of course, if a Swipe Surge doesn't sound appealing to you, you can always just turn your notifications off and use Tinder like you always have. If the surge doesn't sound appealing to you, though, you may want to consider leaving Tinder altogether. It's possible that the world of online dating just isn't really for you.
Swipe Surges aren't actually a new feature, but some people online seem to be discovering them for the first time. If you just joined Tinder or have always wondered what the notifications mean, now you know. It's a pretty neat feature that works to a user's advantage and might also make the app more popular in condensed periods.
Swipe Surges don't last forever, and as soon as activity begins to die down, Tinder will return to its default state. Until it does, though, you might be that much more likely to find your perfect match, or whatever else you might be looking for.