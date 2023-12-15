Home > FYI Does Jennifer Lopez Drink Rice Water to Lose Weight? No, That Clip Was Edited TikTok users have been making claims about viral hacks involving rice for weight loss including rice water, but these claims appear to be false. By Kelly Corbett Dec. 15 2023, Published 5:33 p.m. ET Source: Youtube / DoctorOz

Across TikTok, videos are touting a potential rice hack involving rice and water that even Jennifer Lopez has allegedly used to lose weight.

However, these videos never supply an actual recipe or instructions, and instead prompt users to go to other websites that don't look reputable to learn more.

There is some chatter on TikTok about how drinking rice water can lead to substantial weight loss. There is a clip circulating the internet claiming Jennifer Lopez follows this rice hack, but is there any truth to a rice water hack for weight loss? Let's investigate below and get into some mini hacks you can do with your rice to make it healthier.

There has been talk that Jennifer Lopez drinks rice water for weight loss, is that true?

Some folks on TikTok claim rice water (or the leftover water after straining rice) can be consumed for rapid weight loss. Videos claiming Jennifer Lopez raved of rice water during an interview with Dr. Oz in 2008 have gained traction, but these TikToks appear to have been edited. In the actual interview, Jennifer simply emphasized the importance of drinking water regularly for good health. She never endorsed rice water .

That said, there are ample health benefits to consuming rice water, yet it's unclear if weight loss is one of them. TikTok creator @nonichemommy explained in a video that she makes rice water when she or someone in her family is feeling under the weather.

Her recipe includes a cup of rice, vanilla extract, cinnamon, and a pinch of salt. You start by boiling water, then you add in your cinnamon, vanilla extract, and salt. Add in the rice last. Then let it simmer for 30 minutes. Once the rice is fully boiled, strain it and collect the excess water in a pitcher. The water in the pitcher is what you drink.

Several TikTok users suggest eating cauliflower rice instead or half white rice and half cauliflower rice.

@championwellness We know that being in a calorie deficit is king when youre trying to lose weight. you need to start swapping out ingredients or foods for lower calorie options. For example just by mixing regular rice with cauliflower rice reduces the calories quite a bit. Doing small things like this can really make a difference in cutting your calories for the day. #weightlosstips #weightlossforbeginners #cauliflowerrice #lowcalorieswap ♬ original sound - Spencer, RN | fat loss coach

If you're looking for healthier ways to eat rice, we've got you covered. According to the Department of Agriculture, a single one cup serving of cooked white rice contains just over 200 calories, about four grams of protein, 44 grams of carbohydrates, and less than one gram of fiber. While 200 calories may not seem like much, the issue may be that people are eating more than one cup which causes the calories to add up.

Many TikTok users claim swapping regular rice for riced cauliflower is a great alternative for weight loss as it is low calorie and low carb. But if you're not too keen on cauliflower rice, you can do half a cup of white rice and half a cup of cauliflower rice @championwellness.

One TikTok user says she mixes her rice with dry coleslaw mix to make her feel more full.