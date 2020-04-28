Is the Sickness Alfred's Suffering From in 'The Last Kingdom' Historically Real?

King Alfred the Great was such an impressive English king that he's literally the only monarch in the nation's storied history to have ever been given that particular handle. Yes there were other fantastic leaders who've gone by "The Great", (Alexander, what what?), but Alfred had earned this particular title for the might he displayed against Viking invaders after he took the throne in 871 AD. The Last Kingdom chronicles his martial exploits, along with the sickness that afflicted King Alfred.

Even before Alfred officially became king he was fighting Vikings and helped clock in some significant victories for the English to protect both him and his Celtic brethren from the terror of the men in the North. By the year 878, Wessex was the only kingdom in the region that hadn't fallen to "The Great Heathen Army". Alfred managed to rally his remaining troops in marshes where they fought strategically against the Danes.

They ultimately won a key battle at Edington after regrouping at Egbert's Stone. This allowed Alfred the chance to negotiate for peace, which he did, even if a few little skirmishes and mini-battles still persisted long afterwards. It also afforded him the opportunity to restore Wessex to its former glory, which he did with the help of his people. But fending off the Vikings during his time as king wasn't the only major exploit Alfred accomplished.

Source: Carnival Film and Television

You know how the English Navy was pretty much the greatest aquatic military power for the longest time? Yeah, Alfred laid the groundwork for not only that but England as a country period. He also promoted education among the English people and helped establish a fair system of law and order that would persist in the land long after his reign was over in 899. Not bad for less than 30 years in charge, right?