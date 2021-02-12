TrillerTV Is Bringing Tons of Original Content Straight to the App

Remember that TikTok and Triller beef? Even though it's gotten quiet, it's still going on. TikTok is still arguably more popular, but Triller is throwing another hat in the ring. They've just launched TrillerTV full of new, original content with some big names.

In a press release, Triller announced that TrillerTV will bring fans 40 new shows straight from the platform on TrillerLIVE starting mid-February.