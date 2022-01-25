Is Wordle Getting Boring? Here's How to Activate "Hard Mode" and Change Your Tile Colors

Some days I solve the daily Wordle puzzle in a cinch (still high off my first 2/6 score!), but other days I find myself sighing heavily, then paging through the dictionary in search of novel words like “knoll."

Remarkably, the game is something I remember to play regularly, sans a notification popping up on my phone. Every morning, I just head to Wordle on my phone’s web browser. Then I play, exit the screen, and go about my day.