Drake Dropped Not One, Not Two, But Three Albums — Here's the Order to Listen to Them According to 'Dazed,' only five songs from all three albums are worth listening to. By Distractify Staff Published May 15 2026, 1:13 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Aubrey, Aubrey, Aubrey! The Toronto MC understood that fans were waiting for him to drop. After duking it out with Kendrick Lamar, facing issues in the industry behind the scenes, and falling out with multiple rappers, fans knew that Drake had a lot to get off his chest. After all, he’s arguably one of the few rappers in the game to create hit records with multiple rappers — many of whom have turned their backs against him.

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That said, fans have been excited to enter Drake’s new era. And while rumors about who will feature on Iceman, addressing foes, and shouting out his day ones have run rampant, many were not expecting Drake to gag his fans. Not only did he deliver Iceman on a silver platter, but he surprised fans with not one, but two more new albums. Yes, Drake has released three albums on the same day!

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In what order should you listen to the new Drake albums?

Where do we start? It can be hard to figure out which project to listen to first. However, given that Drake first led with the release of “Iceman,” it’s safe to say that fans should start there first.

“Iceman” gives fans a full picture of Drake’s stance about his battle with Kendrick. And of course, the MC held nothing back as he poetically spoke his peace on the matter. Thanks to his longtime collaborator and friend, Noah “40” Shebib, fans can feel comfortable knowing that 40’s unique take on production will be showcased stylistically through the project.

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As for the two surprise albums, “Habibti” and “Maid of Honour,” it depends on how you feel after listening to “Iceman.” The lead album is 18 tracks long, which can be a lot for most listeners to digest. So, “Habibti,” with 11 tracks, may seem like a better option than “Maid of Honour,” which has 14 tracks. This also follows the release order in Drake’s announcement.

Source: MEGA

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Per Rolling Stone, at the end of Drake’s "Iceman" livestream, he made the announcement about the two albums. “I made this so that I could make this,” the on-screen text read. Then, another display showed the titles of the two new albums, “Habibti” and “Maid of Honour.”

What are the best songs on Drake’s new albums?

Although it’s been less than 24 hours since all three albums have been released, fans are already sharing their top picks from all three projects. According to Dazed, only five songs from all three albums are worth listening to and top the list of the best of the best.

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Coming in at No. 5, the outlet shares that “Hoe Phase” from “Maid of Honour” is a standout track. It’s characterized as a “slice of poppy, high-energy hip hop” with a millennial feel. At No. 4, the outlet shares that “True Bestie” featuring Iconicc Savvy, from “Maid of Honour” is a true winner. It said to start with “swooning, disco-like strings and powered by an insistent Jersey-club beat.”

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At No. 3, the outlet says that “Ran to Atlanta,” featuring Future and Molly Santana, from “Iceman,” is also a banger. It’s no secret that Future and Drake are great collaborators, and this track further proves that point. It’s described as having a “beat full of distorted melodies, neon-lit synths and devilish 808s,” with Molly‘s vocals that lay perfectly on the track.

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At No. 2, the outlet loves another “Iceman” cut, “National Treasures,” which features Wraith 9. The track is described as providing a true hip-hop feel with Drake floating on the track with strong bars and punch lines that will make any listener's ears perk up. And at No. 1, the “Iceman” track “2 Hard 4 the Radio” tops the list. The track samples Mac Dre’s “Too Hard For the F---*in Radio,” which takes aim at DJ Mustard, who produced Kendrick’s “Not Like Us.”