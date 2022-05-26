A Breakdown of the Different Paths in the Alola to Alola Special Research Event in 'Pokémon GO'

For the month of May, the Pokémon from the Alola region have been appearing in abundance in the popular mobile AR game Pokémon GO, giving players their first opportunity to capture many of these creatures in the game.

If you've completed the previous Season of Alola special research quests (A Melemele Adventure, An Akala Adventure, An Ula’ula Adventure, and A Poni Adventure) before now, you'll be able to access the new Alola to Alola Special Research tasks for free.