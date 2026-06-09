What Was Found on Hunter Biden’s Laptop After It Was Handed to the FBI? "You're the ones who've obsessively pored over the 10,000 photos... from my hacked iCloud." By Jennifer Farrington Published June 9 2026, 1:15 p.m. ET Source: Mega

A lot has been said about former president Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, over the years, causing a narrative to be formed about him that may or may not have been entirely accurate. And for the years that this narrative continued to be formed, he stayed quiet, partly because he didn’t want to cause any more distraction to his father’s administration than his addiction to drugs had already caused, at least that’s what he implied in a June 7, 2026 post on X (formerly Twitter).

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But he no longer has to worry about that and is now speaking up and getting quite candid with folks. In addition to being open about the drugs he used, he’s also calling people out for “obsessively” pouring through “the 10,000 photos, the 30,000 text messages, and the 128,000 emails from my hacked iCloud and stolen devices.” Since Biden brought up the whole laptop ordeal again, it’s sparked renewed interest in what exactly was on his device. Here’s the rundown.

What exactly was on Hunter Biden's laptop?

Hunter Biden allegedly dropped off a laptop with a repairman named John Paul Mac Isaac in 2019, and when he never returned to retrieve it, the “repairman turned whistleblower,” as he’s labeled in a press release from the House Judiciary Committee, handed it over to the FBI. But not before he made a copy of the contents for himself first.

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The FBI regained control over the laptop in December 2019, and the reason for handing it over is because Isaac “believed it had significant information about international corruption,” the press release noted. So, exactly what was found on the laptop? It’s a highly controversial topic, as many media outlets have chosen not to do a deep dive into it, but there has been some information here and there shared.

I don't know why any of you haters are surprised I'm the one actually engaging here.



You're the ones who've obsessively pored over the 10,000 photos, the 30,000 text messages, and the 128,000 emails from my hacked iCloud and stolen devices.



If I am anything, I am prolific.



You… — Hunter Biden (@HunterBiden) June 7, 2026

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So, here’s what’s been pulled together. According to Sky News, Hunter’s laptop contained homemade pornography and embarrassing photos. The outlet noted that Hunter used to be on the board of a Ukrainian energy company called Burisma, and Isaac claimed there was evidence suggesting Biden used his connection with his father to help in this role, which pointed to potentially corrupt behavior, per Sky News.

The outlet also says the computer contained an email from a consultant to the firm that read: “Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving me an opportunity to meet your father and spend some time together.” This email has been cited as one piece of “evidence” that suggests there was a connection between Biden and Hunter’s overseas dealings.

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Naturally, after the release of such information, some politicians worried Hunter might be “compromised by a foreign government” or that he could be a “national security risk.” However, Biden has previously said he “never spoke to my son about his overseas business dealings,” CBS News reported.

I know this may sound petty, but I can’t stand it when people put photoshop a meth pipe in my mouth. A crack pipe doesn’t have that little bowl at the end. This is why we can’t trust AI. Please make the appropriate edit. Thank you for your attention to this matter. — Hunter Biden (@HunterBiden) June 4, 2026

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Hunter Biden addressed his laptop in a series of Twitter (now X) responses.

While the exact contents of Hunter’s laptop remain unclear, he claimed in one of a series of X posts that his iCloud was “hacked” and that his devices were “stolen.”

He also got candid about his past drug addiction, writing in another X post: “I know this may sound petty, but I can’t stand it when people photoshop a meth pipe in my mouth. A crack pipe doesn’t have that little bowl at the end. This is why we can’t trust AI. Please make the appropriate edit. Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

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Also on a serious note. I would like @peterdouchey to please ask the president when I get my royalty check for those where’s Hunter t-shirts. It’s been 4 years now and he keeps telling me the check is in the mail. — Hunter Biden (@HunterBiden) June 4, 2026