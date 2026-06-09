Did Donald Trump Fall Asleep at the Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals Game? "So he ruined the night for all of those people just to take another nap?" By Alisan Duran Updated June 9 2026, 10:37 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

The appearance of President Donald Trump at Game 3 of the NBA Finals generated plenty of attention at Madison Square Garden. But it wasn't the action on the court that ultimately sparked the biggest conversation online.

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A viral clip shared across social media left viewers debating what they had just witnessed during the New York Knicks-San Antonio Spurs matchup. As speculation spread, questions emerged about whether Trump may have briefly nodded off while watching the game.

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Did Donald Trump fall asleep at the Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals game?

Trump drew attention during Game 3 of the NBA Finals after a viral clip sparked speculation about whether he briefly fell asleep while watching the action at Madison Square Garden. The president attended the game from a suite as the San Antonio Spurs defeated the New York Knicks to cut New York's series lead to 2-1.

The moment quickly became a topic of discussion online after videos circulated on social media showing Trump sitting with his eyes closed for several moments during the game. While some viewers were convinced he had nodded off, others argued that he may have simply been resting his eyes during a break in the action.

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According to reports from For The Win, it remains unclear what exactly happened in the brief clip. Neither the White House nor Trump publicly commented on the speculation, and the footage does not definitively show whether he was asleep.

no way trump shut down new york city streets and delayed everything just to nap during the game😭😭 pic.twitter.com/BQbuNF9Li2 — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) June 9, 2026 Source: X/@kirawontmiss

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The viral moment arrived just days after similar claims surfaced during a congressional hearing. During a June 3 hearing, Rep. Ted Lieu questioned Secretary of State Marco Rubio about online allegations that Trump had appeared to fall asleep during public appearances. Rubio pushed back on the claims, saying he had never seen the president fall asleep and described Trump as someone who sleeps very little.

Regardless of what viewers believe happened, the clip generated widespread discussion online and became one of the most talked-about moments from Game 3. For many fans, the conversation surrounding Trump's appearance rivaled discussion of the game itself.

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Trump nearly in tears as endless boos rain down in MSGpic.twitter.com/rx5TEjmgNR — Cuckturd (@CattardSlim) June 9, 2026 Source: X/@CattardSlim

Trump was reportedly booed at MSG during the NBA Finals game.

Before the sleep speculation gained traction online, Trump's arrival at Madison Square Garden had already generated headlines. According to multiple reports, some fans booed when he appeared during the national anthem before the game.

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His attendance also reportedly led to heightened security measures around the arena. Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox described the increased security presence as "inconvenient," according to reports, as fans and players navigated restrictions associated with the presidential visit.

The viral clip only intensified reactions online. Some social media users criticized Trump for attending the game if he was not fully engaged with the action on the court. Others defended him, arguing that the short video was inconclusive and did not prove he had actually fallen asleep.

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Source: MEGA

One social media user wrote, "So he ruined the night for all of those people just to take another nap?" while another called the situation a "goddamn disgrace to our city." Several others questioned the costs and logistical challenges associated with presidential travel and security arrangements.