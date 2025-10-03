When Do the McDonald’s Boo Buckets Come out for 2025? Find out the Release Date for the Halloween Favorite The McDonald’s Boo Buckets have been a long time favorite for customers to usher in the Halloween season. By Danielle Jennings Published Oct. 3 2025, 3:11 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash

Fast food companies frequently take advantage of the opportunity to release menu items and promotions in conjunction with movie releases, celebrity collaborations, and holidays. Few execute this better than McDonald’s, and as spooky season has officially begun, customers are wondering when they can expect a certain signature item.

The McDonald’s Boo Buckets have been a long-time favorite for customers to usher in the Halloween season. But, can you already get your hands on them or do you have to wait? Find out the release date for the festive treat.

When do the McDonald’s Boo Buckets return for 2025?

You’ll have to wait a little while longer, but the 2025 release date for the Boo Buckets is just around the corner. McDonald’s announced via press release that the Boo Buckets are set to return to restaurants nationwide on Tuesday, Oct. 21.

There are also some surprises to this year’s line-up with the addition of some new character faces. “This year’s lineup features familiar frightful faces — Ghost, Pumpkin, and Goblin — plus two new ghoulie friends, Cat and Zombie,” the company said.

The Boo Buckets have a long history that dates back nearly 40 years.

Originally introduced in 1986, the first batch was called the Halloween Pumpkin Happy Meal and included three designs, which were all orange Jack ‘o Lanterns with varying facial expressions, according to Parade. They were called the McBoo, the McGoblin, and the McPunk’in.

After their first initial release, the item became a fan favorite and a must-have Halloween item for children and collectors alike. In the years since, there have been multiple design changes, which have varied in popularity and fan response, but the demand for them to show at a McDonald’s near you every year never changes. McDonald’s joins other fast food rivals, such as Burger King and Wendy’s, that will have special Halloween-themed menu items.

McDonald’s made headlines earlier this year with the highly-anticipated return of a favorite menu item.

After a decade, the McDonald’s Snack Wrap officially returned nationwide in July 2025 — which is exactly what fans had consistently been begging for. Initially added to the menu in 2006 and discontinued in 2016, removing the Snack Wrap sent fans into a frenzy, so much so that a Change.org petition was created in 2021 and racked up 17,000 signatures, per Today.

The urging by fans didn’t stop there, as there were endless posts across social media, dedicated videos, and direct messages to the fast food chain. “From countless social media posts to full-fledged petitions, they never gave up on their favorite menu item. They’re the ones who inspired us to make its return to the menu happen,” McDonald’s said upon the Snack Wrap’s return.