McDonald’s’ ‘Squid Game’ Meal Isn’t Available in the U.S. — Here’s How To Get It The fast food chain's promotion with the addicting Netflix show dropped in Australia on Dec. 12, 2024. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 31 2024, 11:10 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@mcdonaldsau

Anyone who grew up in the '80s or '90s knows McDonald's has always been tapped into what goes on in pop culture. Many of the kids' meals from that era often included a toy that reflected a character from a popular movie of the time, such as Aladdin or The Lion King. In more recent years, the fast food chain has leaned more into the influencers and tastemakers of the 2020s, partnering with Twitch star Kai Cenat and Crocs in 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

In December 2024, McDonald's set its sights on a TV show trending since it launched on Netflix: Squid Game. The fictional South Korean dystopian survival thriller is so popular that Netflix created a reality show based on its horrific themes. So, it was only right McDonald's also got in on the action. However, its decision of where to offer the meal has upset many of its U.S. consumers. Here's everything to know about the McDonald's Squid Game meal.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's how to get McDonald's' 'Squid Game' meal.

On Dec. 12, 2024, McDonald's Australia announced the Squid Game Meal's debut. The chain, nicknamed "Macca's" in Australia, previewed the meal's items ahead of its drop. The meal includes a 10 pc chicken nugget meal with fries, a drink, and Korean BBQ sauce. For a sweet treat, McDonald's also added a Dalgona Candy, which is offered in four different designs.

The Dalgona Candy is a nod to the candy from the TV show. The candy from Korean honeycomb toffee sweet made with sugar and baking soda is used in the show as one of its risky games. As The Spruce Eats explained, Squid Game participants choose one of the candy's shapes in a game called ppogi. Once they choose the shape, they must "extricate it with the needle without breaking the candy. If the clock runs out or they break the candy, they are eliminated (i.e., killed)."

Article continues below advertisement

In McDonald's version of the Dalgona Candy, the shapes are the McDonald's logo, a triangle, a circle, and a star. In the rollout for the meal, the restaurant implemented its character, the Grimace, stating, "Remove the shape without breaking or Grimace will come for you."

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, as of this writing, McDonald's Squid Game meal is only available in Australia. So, a dedicated Squid Game fan based in the States would have to travel to get a meal. The U.S. McDonald's hasn't even promoted it on its social media channels, as many consumers found out about it through the press and influencers like food blogger The Snackalator.

Article continues below advertisement

McDonald's' U.S. consumers demanded the restaurant bring the 'Squid Game' meal to the States.

Underneath The Snackalator's post about the promotion, the blogger asked their audience if they would like to see it in the U.S. Many of the chain's consumers expressed their frustrations over the meal not being available in the U.S.

"Why Australia, of all places??" one user asked. "Please bring it to the States," another demanded. "Yeah, this needs to come to US @mcdonalds," a third user said. "Every other country has such good collabs, bring them here already."

Article continues below advertisement

While it's unclear if or when McDonald's plans to bring the Squid Game meal to the U.S., there will be more opportunities for a U.S. promotion as the show continues. After debuting its second season on Dec. 26, Squid Game was quickly picked up for Season 3, which will debut some time in 2025.