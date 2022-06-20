When Do 'Fortnite' Arena Points Reset? Here's What to Know
With online battle royale games like Fortnite, the developers continuously bring in new seasons to keep the content interesting and introduce new features, modes, skins, and more to the game. Chapter 3, Season 3 of the popular free-to-play title is all about the vibes, but players are already thinking about the arena points they've earned. These points tend to reset after a certain period of time — but when do they reset this season?
When do the arena points reset in 'Fortnite'? What to expect for Chapter 3, Season 3.
As with the start of every new Fortnite season, players will need to begin again at Level 1 for their battle pass, regardless of how far they advanced in the previous season. Even if you've managed to max out your battle pass and reach Level 100, when a new season is ushered in, everyone begins on the same playing field.
Because of this, it's assumed that the arena points will reset at the start of the season.
In between seasons, Fortnite has a brief period of downtime when maintenance is conducted and the new update is brought into the game. It's during this time period that arena points are reset. This means that when you log back on and begin the new season, your arena points will be zero.
We have a guide on when each season of Fortnite is currently scheduled to end, so if you're wondering how long you have before your points will reset, it's best to check that for the most up-to-date information.
For example, Chapter 3, Season 3 of Fortnite is currently slated to end on Oct. 2, 2022. Unless the developers change this end date, you can expect your current arena points to be good until then. After that, when Season 4 is brought to the game, you and every other player will be returned to zero arena points.
Unfortunately, there is no way to carry your points over from one season to another. When they reset, they reset for everyone, regardless of your level in the game at the time.