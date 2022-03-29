Kate and Anthony Have Slow-Burn Romance on 'Bridgerton' — When Do They Kiss? (SPOILERS)By Shannon Raphael
Mar. 29 2022, Published 12:41 p.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Bridgerton.
While the first season of Bridgerton was all about Daphne Bridgerton burning for Simon Bassett, Season 2 is about the thin line between a vex and a feeling of love for Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).
The second season of the Netflix original follows the eldest Bridgerton sibling after his declaration that he is ready to finally get married after years of being a rake.
While Anthony has his eye on the season's diamond, Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran), because he does not want to marry for love, he can't help but notice his attraction to her sister, Kate.
At the ripe old age of 26, Kate is considered to be a Regency era spinster, and she's intent on returning to India once her sister is wed.
However, she is drawn to Anthony as well, and the two flirt with an enemies-to-lovers storyline throughout the sophomore season — and they have a series of near-kisses as well.
When do the two leads actually admit their true feelings and take their romance to the next level? Read on for the essential spoilers regarding Kate and Anthony's relationship.
When do Kate Sharma and Anthony Bridgerton have their first kiss on 'Bridgerton'? (SPOILERS)
Throughout the second season, even as they insist that they despise one another, Anthony and Kate end up in places by themselves to discuss his pursuit of Edwina. Many of their one-on-one meetings end as the two are about to kiss, leading viewers to wonder if and when the characters ever do get together.
Once the pair did finally admit their attraction, Anthony surprised Kate and the Bridgertons by proposing to Edwina at the end of the fourth episode.
Even after Anthony calls Kate "the bane of [his] existence, and the object of all [his] desires," he still goes forward with his engagement to Edwina.
Anthony and Kate, the will-they-won't-they pair of Season 2 finally kiss in the sixth episode, which is entitled "The Choice."
On Edwina and Anthony's wedding day, the groom's connection to Kate is clear at the altar. Edwina is ultimately the one to run away from the wedding, and to call things off.
After debating whether or not she wants the wedding to resume, Edwina sends letters out to her ex-fiancé and to her sister. She invites them back to the chapel, where she tells them that she has taken back her own power, and that she wants to find someone who will truly love her.
Edwina leaves Anthony and Kate in the chapel, which is where the two finally share their first kiss. Though the Season 2 leads finally lock lips after months of glances and a series of intense conversations, they still have a lot to deal with when it comes to the members of the ton.
When do Anthony and Kate get together?
After Edwina cancels the wedding, the Bridgerton and Sharma families spin a tale that the decision was a mutual one. They decide to host a ball to show that there is no ill will between them in the seventh episode.
During said ball, which nobody outside of the two families attends, Anthony and Kate meet by chance outside on the grounds of the Bridgerton house. They sleep together, and Kate leaves before Anthony wakes up the following morning.
In the final moments of the penultimate episode, Anthony goes to meet Kate on her morning horseback ride. As he approaches her, she is thrown off her horse.
Kate is unconscious as a result of her fall, and the situation reminds Anthony of his father's passing. After he learns that she has awoken a few days after the incident, his mother, the Dowager Viscountess of Bridgerton, tells Anthony that he shouldn't be afraid of being with someone he loves.
Anthony soon proposes to Kate (with the family ring he first offered to Edwina). She says that she is returning to India because she thinks he only popped the question out of obligation.
During the final ball of the season, which Jack Featherington (Rupert Young) hosts, Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) tells the members of the ton that she was the one who called off the wedding.
Now that Anthony and Kate can be together without as much gossip from the ton, the two meet once again outside of the ball.
They admit their mutual love for one another, and Kate and Anthony are married by the time the eighth and final episode concludes. The competitive pair engage in a game of pall-mall in the final minutes of the Season 2 finale.
Bridgerton Season 2 is available to stream on Netflix now.