Kate and Anthony Have Slow-Burn Romance on 'Bridgerton' — When Do They Kiss? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Bridgerton.

While the first season of Bridgerton was all about Daphne Bridgerton burning for Simon Bassett, Season 2 is about the thin line between a vex and a feeling of love for Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

The second season of the Netflix original follows the eldest Bridgerton sibling after his declaration that he is ready to finally get married after years of being a rake.