Here's When Your 'Animal Crossing' Island Will Become a Winter Wonderland Once Again

If you make two of these snowballs of just the right sizes and stack the smaller one on top, you'll have made a perfect Snowperson. They will give you a large snowflake for doing a good job every day before it melts. You can also get a winter-themed DIY after you make them, but you can only get one per day.

Perfect Snowpeople can be tricky to make because there isn't a huge margin of error. But players have come up with tricks to help you get the perfect proportions.