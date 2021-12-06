Will We Get More 'NCIS' Season 19 Episodes Before 2021 Ends?

After Season 19, Episode 9 of NCIS, titled "Collective Memory," airs on Dec. 6, 2021, NCIS will go on a brief hiatus.

The next episode, "Pledge of Allegiance," will air on Jan. 3, 2022.

We just hope for the sake of all NCIS fans that Episode 9 doesn't end on a cliffhanger! Will the team be able to solve the mystery of Sonja's murder before Christmas 2021?