Delilah Heads Back to 'NCIS' for Season 19

Delilah Heads Back to 'NCIS' for Season 19By Toni Sutton
Nov. 8 2021, Published 8:36 p.m. ET
The hit CBS police drama series NCIS focuses on the lives of special agents of the Naval Criminal Investigation Service. The show originally aired on Sept. 23, 2003. Ever since its debut, it has managed to keep audiences captivated and on their toes with its suspense, action, heartfelt confessions, and sharp comedic timing. Actor Sean Murray, who portrays Timothy McGee, was introduced to audiences in Season 1.
In Season 2, the actor joined the main cast when his character became a Probationary Agent and was later promoted to the rank of NCIS Special Agent. In Season 11, fans were introduced to Timothy’s then-girlfriend Delilah Fielding (Margo Harshman), an employee of the Department of Defense. Timothy and Delilah are two of the finest feds to ever head into the field and also happen to be one of the most adorable and geekiest couples on television.
After years of dating, McGee finally worked up the courage to ask Delilah to be his wife, and in Season 14, Episode 23, the pair tied the knot. Fans of the series don’t see Delilah too often, but she will be appearing alongside her mother, Judy (Patricia Richardson), on Episode 7 of NCIS Season 19, which will air on Nov. 8.
Since fans don't see Delilah much, we need a refresher on what happened to her. Why does Delilah use a wheelchair? Here's a recap.
What happened to Timothy McGee's wife, Delilah Fielding, that left her paralyzed?
In Season 11, Episode 13, a gala was thrown in Delilah's honor for her amazing counter-terrorism work. Terrorist Benham Parsa (Karan Oberoi) thought this special event was the perfect opportunity for his next target. While Timothy received a call from Agent Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly), he stepped outside the gala to take the phone call. As he did so, a bomb went off, and Delilah was seriously injured when a piece of shrapnel got lodged into her spine.
Unfortunately, Delilah was left with a permanent spinal injury from the horrific incident and now must live her life as a person with paraplegia. Even though Delilah is forced to use a wheelchair for her life, it doesn't get her down for long as she learns to live her life as a disabled person. Per Entertainment Weekly, NCIS executive producer Gary Glasberg disclosed that Delilah's arc was inspired by those that survived the Boston Marathon in 2013.
During a Television Critics Association press tour, Gary stated, "I remember seeing a piece on I think it was the Today show about a bunch of women who had really managed to start to pull their lives back together again. I wanted to try to capture some of that on our show. So the intent was — and is — to show someone who comes from a government background involved in something tragic like this and manages to persevere."
He added, "We're very excited about the arc of what that character is going to face as someone in a wheelchair and how that's going to be portrayed." It was totally a challenge for Delilah at first, but in episodes that followed, audiences saw Delilah rise up and take control of life after the horrific bombing.
Is the actress who portrays Delilah on 'NCIS' paralyzed in real life?
Margo Harshman is not paralyzed and does not need to use a wheelchair in real life. She's simply a very talented actress playing a role well. Hopefully, fans will get to see more of her this season.
