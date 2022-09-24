TikTok-Famous Song "When I See You, I Go Go Nuts" Boasts a Bizarre Origin Story

Whether it be Doja Cat's "Say So" — which launched a thousand punching bag rolls (you know the move) — or, more recently, Lizzo's "About Damn Time" — which left everyone feeling fussy — songs that go viral on TikTok more often than not spawn dance routines. While the "Say So" dance was created by TikTok sensation Haley Sharpe, the "About Damn Time" dance was created by Jaeden Gomez.

But because things move fast on TikTok (the Lizzo dance is so five months ago), there's a new routine in town, and it goes along to a song that features some pretty suggestive lyrics. "When I see you, I go go nuts / please baby girl, let me touch on those coconuts."

See what we mean? Let's explore the ins and outs of this sexually charged song and dance trend. Come on, you know what coconuts are.