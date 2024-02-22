Home > Gaming > Xbox Even Phil Spencer Commented on 'Helldivers 2' Not Being Available on Xbox Moe than 70,000 people want to see 'Helldivers 2' on Xbox consoles — but that doesn't mean it'll happen. By Sara Belcher Feb. 22 2024, Published 6:48 p.m. ET Source: Arrowhead Game Studios

Since its launch on both PC and PlayStation, Helldivers 2 has been a massive success, despite the various bugs and glitches impeding some players from joining matches. The third-person shooter is the second in the franchise developed by Arrowhead Game Studios, putting players on teams to defeat potential intergalactic opponents threatening the home planet, Super Earth.

The Helldivers franchise is published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, and despite its inclusion on PC, you won't find Helldivers 2 available for Xbox consoles. But when can Xbox players expect to be able to join in on the fun? Unfortunately, you really shouldn't get your hopes up for its eventual Xbox release.



A petition has gone viral to bring 'Helldivers 2' to Xbox.

As Helldivers 2 is published by Sony, it's not currently on Xbox consoles, but there are plenty of potential players who want to get in on the fun with an Xbox port. On Feb. 14, a petition was started asking PlayStation to make the new title available across platform — and the original creator penned a pretty convincing essay explaining why it should be ported.

"In the vast cosmos of gaming, few experiences match the exhilaration of coordinating with fellow soldiers, diving into the depths of enemy territory, and fighting for humanity's survival. Helldivers [...] embodies this spirit of camaraderie and relentless determination," petition author Isaiah Hardin wrote. "This rallying cry isn't just about expanding accessibility; it's about fostering unity, challenging boundaries, and elevating the collective experience for gamers worldwide."



Isaiah continues his argument, claiming that a port would help unify gamers through matches. "The arrival of Helldivers 2 on Xbox is not merely a matter of accessibility; it is a testament to the power of unity, the resilience of the human spirit, and the unbreakable bonds forged in the fires of battle. Let us embrace inclusivity, challenge, and unity, and together, we shall conquer the cosmos once more. For in the words of the Helldivers themselves: 'Liber-tea for all!'" the statement ends.

At the time of writing, more than 70,000 people have signed the petition to bring Helldivers 2 to Xbox consoles. Sony has not publicly commented yet on this petition, but even Microsoft gaming chief Phil Spencer has weighed in on the issue, telling Game File "I'm not exactly sure who it helps in the industry by not being on Xbox."

"But I get it. There's a legacy in console gaming that we're going to benefit by shipping games and not putting them on other places. We do the same thing," he amended, though it seems he would also like to see Helldivers become available on Xbox consoles.

