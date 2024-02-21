Home > Entertainment > Movies This Key 'Borderlands' Character Is Still Missing From the Film Lineup Cate Blanchett looks like she'll kill the role of Lilith, but 'Borderlands' fans can't stop asking about Mordecai. By Sara Belcher Feb. 21 2024, Published 6:39 p.m. ET Source: Lionsgate

Of the many video game adaptations being made, Borderlands is one that has many fans hesitant to get excited about. Though the Super Mario Bros. Movie released to high success, gamers are right to be worried about some of the other adaptations currently in the pipeline.

The first official trailer for the Borderlands film has finally dropped, and some fans who were skeptical from the beginning felt a bit vindicated in their stances following its release. Which Borderlands characters will appear in the film? Let's break down who will (and won't) be featured in the Aug. 9 movie.

What 'Borderlands' characters are confirmed for the movie?

Plenty of well-loved icons from the various Borderlands video games are confirmed to appear in the film — and the cast is star-studded. Here's a breakdown of all of the castings that have been revealed: Cate Blanchett will play Lilith

Kevin Hart will play Roland

Jack Black will play Claptrap

Jamie Lee Curtis will play Dr. Patricia Tannis

Ariana Greenblatt will play Tiny Tina

Florian Munteanu will play Krieg

Gina Gershon will play Mad Moxxi

Steven Boyer will play Scooter

Ryann Redmond will play Ellie

Benjamin Byron Davis will play Marcus

Charles Babalola will play Hammerlock

Oliver Richters will play Krom You'll probably notice that not every character from the Borderlands franchise is listed here — and you wouldn't be the first. In fact, plenty of other fans have already expressed concerns over some of the characters missing from this list.

Will Mordecai be in the 'Borderlands' movie?

Though the trailer was filled with so many of the iconic protagonists and side characters that have graced our screens in the various Borderlands video games, there's still no word on whether or not the primary protagonist Mordecai will even appear in the film. In fact, the character isn't even present in the first trailer for the film, suggesting the movie adaptation will not center around the well-loved character.

Mordecai isn't the only character that hasn't been mentioned in any of the promotional material leading up to the film's release so far. Other notable absences include Brick and Dr. Zedd, both of whom were integral parts of the first Borderlands video game. "How the f--k do you think you can cut Brick and Mordecai, TWO of the FOUR main characters in the original game, and two of the most important, beloved characters in the entire series?!" one distressed Reddit user asked.

Currently, there is not an actor tied to Mordecai's casting on the IMDB page for the Borderlands movie — but that doesn't mean he won't make an appearance in the film. Since there are multiple Borderlands protagonists appearing in the upcoming movie, it's possible his casting will be kept a secret until the film releases in theaters to encourage fans to come see it. That said, Gearbox Software president Randy Pitchford has said that the movie will be very different from the games.

To the interested: The Borderlands Cinematic Universe is not identical to the Borderlands Videogame Universe. We are authentic to characters, tone and style, but allow for independent storylines. The mediums are not the same, so the content should not be bound to the same rules. — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) April 6, 2021