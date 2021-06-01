There's So Much to Come in Season 3 of 'Ragnarok'

The Netflix Original is one of the few Norwegian shows to gain international success on the streaming platform, and the show has recently ranked in the U.S. top 10. Fans of the show are already wondering when Season 3 of Ragnarok might be coming out.

The Norwegian fantasy series Ragnarok just dropped its second season on Netflix , continuing the tale of Magne (who is a modern-day embodiment of Thor) as he attempts to take down the Jutuls who are destroying the planet.

Will there be a Season 3 of 'Ragnarok'?

At this time, Netflix has not renewed Ragnarok for another season, but that being said, many fans have high hopes that there will be another season coming our way — especially considering the Season 2 finale. The first two seasons of the show have progressively been building up to the titular event, which we can expect will potentially happen in Season 3.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

In Norse mythology, Ragnarok is a great battle that leads to the death of many of the culture's gods (like Odin, Thor, Týr, Freyr, Heimdallr, and Loki) and is considered a sort of reset for the world. In the original tellings of the event, the world is submerged in water and repopulated by two humans, and the gods who survive the great battle will continue to reign. As many of the characters in Ragnarok are reincarnations of the Norse gods, it's assumed that they're working toward the Ragnarok.

So far, the series has introduced most of the reincarnated gods, though one has yet to be revealed. According to mythology, Heimdallr is the god who sounds the horn to signal the beginning of Ragnarok. While many of the other key gods in Norse mythology have their human counterparts in the show, Heimdallr does not yet, suggesting he'll be introduced at the beginning of the apocalyptic event.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

While we do not have news on a new season of Ragnarok just yet, it can be assumed that a potential third season would resolve the cliffhanger at the end of Season 2 and potentially introduce the beginning of the Ragnarok. Like the previous two seasons, it's anticipated that Season 3 will also consist of six episodes.