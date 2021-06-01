There's So Much to Come in Season 3 of 'Ragnarok'By Sara Belcher
Jun. 1 2021, Published 6:18 p.m. ET
The Norwegian fantasy series Ragnarok just dropped its second season on Netflix, continuing the tale of Magne (who is a modern-day embodiment of Thor) as he attempts to take down the Jutuls who are destroying the planet.
The Netflix Original is one of the few Norwegian shows to gain international success on the streaming platform, and the show has recently ranked in the U.S. top 10. Fans of the show are already wondering when Season 3 of Ragnarok might be coming out.
Will there be a Season 3 of 'Ragnarok'?
At this time, Netflix has not renewed Ragnarok for another season, but that being said, many fans have high hopes that there will be another season coming our way — especially considering the Season 2 finale.
The first two seasons of the show have progressively been building up to the titular event, which we can expect will potentially happen in Season 3.
In Norse mythology, Ragnarok is a great battle that leads to the death of many of the culture's gods (like Odin, Thor, Týr, Freyr, Heimdallr, and Loki) and is considered a sort of reset for the world. In the original tellings of the event, the world is submerged in water and repopulated by two humans, and the gods who survive the great battle will continue to reign.
As many of the characters in Ragnarok are reincarnations of the Norse gods, it's assumed that they're working toward the Ragnarok.
So far, the series has introduced most of the reincarnated gods, though one has yet to be revealed. According to mythology, Heimdallr is the god who sounds the horn to signal the beginning of Ragnarok. While many of the other key gods in Norse mythology have their human counterparts in the show, Heimdallr does not yet, suggesting he'll be introduced at the beginning of the apocalyptic event.
While we do not have news on a new season of Ragnarok just yet, it can be assumed that a potential third season would resolve the cliffhanger at the end of Season 2 and potentially introduce the beginning of the Ragnarok. Like the previous two seasons, it's anticipated that Season 3 will also consist of six episodes.
Is there a 'Ragnarok' Season 3 release date?
At this time, there is no word on when we can expect to see a new season of Ragnarok hit Netflix, though it's likely it'll be at least a year before there's news of a release date. The first season of the Norwegian show hit the streaming service in January 2020, but it wasn't until May 2021 that we were given Season 2. It's possible that production was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so there might not be as large of a gap between Season 2 and Season 3.
Where is 'Ragnarok' filmed?
Ragnarok takes place in the fictional town of Edda in Western Norway, a town that is named after the ancient Norse literature that depicts the Ragnarok event. Though Edda is not a real town, the series is mostly shot in Norway.
Filming for Ragnarok reportedly took place in Odda, Norway, in a region in the south called Sørfjorden.