Distractify
Home > Television > Reality TV > The Circle
Brian from 'The Circle'
Source: Netflix

Brian is one of the catfish in 'The Circle.'

'The Circle's Season 5 Finale Isn't Released at the Same Time As the Final Episodes

Chrissy Bobic - Author
By

Dec. 28 2022, Published 2:21 p.m. ET

When Season 5 of The Circle premiered on Netflix on Dec. 28, you (along with a couple million other subscribers) might have felt a pang of disappointment. Not because the season is lacking in any way, but instead because just a few episodes were released in the first drop. That means you’ll have to wait quite a while before The Circle’s Season 5 finale premieres on the streaming platform.

Article continues below advertisement

Most reality shows on Netflix follow a similar schedule, which prohibits viewers from watching the finale until either the last batch of episodes premieres or until the last episode drops on its own. Unfortunately for those who would rather watch all of The Circle at once, that’s the case with this particular show too.

Tom from Season 5 of 'The Circle'
Source: Netflix

Tom plays a solid game in Season 5 of 'The Circle.'

Article continues below advertisement

So, when is 'The Circle' Season 5 finale?

Although Season 5 of The Circle premiered on Netflix on Dec. 28, not all of the episodes were available right away. Instead, just Episodes 1-4 dropped. After that, there are three more weeks of a similar format. Except, of course, for the final release, which includes just the finale.

The Circle Season 5 finale premieres on Jan. 18 on the streaming platform.

That means, when you finish the batch of episodes the week prior to that, you’ll be that much more excited, and perhaps even annoyed, that you have to wait an entire week to find out what happens.

But, if we’re being fair, it could be a lot worse. At least with Netflix, you get a few episodes at a time to tide you over until the following week. So, you know, there’s that.

Article continues below advertisement

How is the winner of 'The Circle' chosen?

When it comes time for any given season’s Circle winner to be picked, the process is a lot like the standard ranking protocol that happens throughout each season. Before all of the players meet face-to-face and then meet with host Michelle Buteau, they rank each other. They choose who they would place in their number one spot and go down from there.

Article continues below advertisement

In the end, whichever player is ranked number one based on the players’ rankings, wins The Circle. They are the top influencer of the season and they alone walk away with $100,000. If the top player is a catfish played by two people, then they split that prize.

Billie Jean from Season 5 of 'The Circle'
Source: Netflix

Billie Jean is a catfish in Season 5 of 'The Circle.'

During the season, the top two contestants are named as the top influencers and they have the power to block a player together each time. But during the finale, there’s just one influencer, who also happens to be the winner.

Watch The Circle on Netflix.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Raven Is Already a Fan Favorite and a Frontrunner in Season 5 of 'The Circle'

Where Is Each Winner of 'The Circle' Now? Details on Past Winners

Marvin Achi From 'The Circle' Was Originally Going to Be on a Different Reality Show

Latest The Circle News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.