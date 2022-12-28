Marvin Achi From 'The Circle' Was Originally Going to Be on a Different Reality Show
Everyone's favorite British reality series, The Circle, is back on Netflix for Season 5 and fans are already pining to see what will happen with this season's contestants. The concept is pretty simple: put a group of strangers in an apartment building together where they're only able to communicate through an online profile that they can create to their liking. With plenty of catfishing, controversy, and comedic moments throughout, The Circle's inventive concept has captivated millions of fans worldwide.
For Season 5, a new set of faces are entering the apartment building to see what they can make of their internet reactions. One such contestant is Marvin Achi, who already has a sizable following on social media. So, who is Marvin? Keep reading to find out!
Who is Marvin Achi from 'The Circle'? He was previously slated to be on 'Big Brother.'
If you're thinking to yourself that Marvin's name, or even his face, look a little familiar, it's because The Circle wasn't the first reality show to recognize his talents. Indeed, Marvin was set to take part in Season 24 of Big Brother, but he was replaced at the last minute. Why? Well, according to The Sun, it's because Marvin violated contractual agreements.
A source revealed to The Sun: "The real reason is because he is on the next season of a hit Netflix show [The Circle] and he already filmed for it. On his applications, he said he has never been on TV, but he was on America's Got Talent and the Netflix show. Big Brother received calls from those production companies and threatened if they didn't pull him."
Marvin Achi is a chemical engineer and bodybuilder.
Despite things not working out with Big Brother, fans can still catch Marvin on both The Circle and America's Got Talent. Per his Instagram, when he isn't starring on hit television shows, Marvin is a chemical engineer who created a protein powder called Zindu Nutrition. He is also a personal fitness coach and promotes a variety of aspects related to healthy living through a secondary account called Zindu Transform.
Marvin's page is filled with videos of him demonstrating a variety of workout routines. He also offers followers dietary recommendations as well as motivational tips and tricks to keep working out. He currently boasts over half a million followers.
Be sure to check out Marvin and the rest of the Circle cast for Season 5, streaming on Netflix now.