We Absolutely Love Watching Lunar Eclipses — When Will the Next One Be?

Believe it or not, eclipses can occur quite often throughout the year during eclipse seasons. According to NASA, eclipse seasons can last for about 35 days every six months. During this time, the Earth is in alignment with the sun and the moon, making eclipses more likely to occur.

But just because they happen often doesn't mean that they're all readily visible. NASA reports that many eclipses occur over bodies of water, making it difficult for the average person to spot them.