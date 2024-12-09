Home > Entertainment > Movies 'Wicked' Has Broken Box Office Records as a Musical — How Much Longer Will It Be Out? Part one of 'Wicked' is two hours and 40 minutes long. By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 9 2024, 12:28 p.m. ET Source: Universal Pictures

Sometimes, you just need to find the right musical to find out that you actually love musicals in general. At least, that seems to be what happened when Wicked was released in theaters around the world. The movie, and its soundtrack, has taken the world by storm, even for those who didn't think they would enjoy a movie with musical numbers in almost every scene. But when is Wicked leaving theaters?

Article continues below advertisement

And, for that matter, when and where can you stream the first Wicked movie? The movie comes at slightly under three hours, but movie-goers who have shafted their thoughts on social media seem to have no qualms about remaining in their theater seats for so long to see Glinda (formerly Galinda, mind you) and Elphaba belt out their best musical numbers. But Wicked can't be in theaters forever.

Source: Universal Pictures

Article continues below advertisement

When is 'Wicked' leaving theaters?

There is no definitive date for when Wicked will leave theaters. But, judging by other movies and the length they have remained in theaters, we have an idea of what to expect. According to CNBC, distributors attached to different movies tend to keep best-selling films in theaters for as long as they can. This makes sense from a financial standpoint.

There is a reported two-week minimum runtime for most movies in theaters, provided of course that they've bringing in ticket sales. Other movies can last in theaters for weeks beyond that, though. Wicked premiered on Nov. 22, 2024. As of Dec. 9, 2024, it had been out for a little more than two weeks.

Article continues below advertisement

#Wicked is now the highest grossing musical of all time in the domestic box office! It has now crossed ~$214M domestically! pic.twitter.com/lfM9XeT4fM — Global Box Office (@GlobalBoxOff) November 30, 2024

Fans should expect it to remain in theaters for at least a few weeks after that, which seems to suit many just fine. Fans have shared that they saw Wicked multiple times in its first two weeks in the theater, with others sharing on social media that they plan to see it even more to catch any Easter eggs they might have missed the first two times.

Article continues below advertisement

Where can you stream 'Wicked'?

It's still too early to say when Wicked will be available for streaming. But when it does, you'll finally be able to watch it an "unliiiiimited" amount of times. Since Wicked was produced by Universal Pictures, and NBCUniversal owns Peacock, that's likely where you'll be able to stream Wicked when it is finally released digitally.

'Wicked's sequel has a release date set.