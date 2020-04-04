So, Is Quibi's 'When the Street Lights Go On' Actually Based on a True Story?

When the Street Lights Go On is one of Quibi's "Movies in Chapters" series that's viewable in bite-sized chunks on the app. Set in the '90s, it follows the aftermath of a young girl's murder and how it rocks a small community in the suburbs. The victim's sister and friends work together while coming of age during the investigation.

But did this story really happen? We've got everything you need to know about the Quibi series before jumping in on the new platform.