Here's When Season 14 of 'American Ninja Warrior' Was Filmed
We love a compelling competition show, and one of the best is American Ninja Warrior. Now, the show is back for its 14th season and we're still just excited to watch as ever. With production issues related to COVID seemingly a thing of the past, fans want to know when the show filmed its 2022 season. There was actually a quick turnaround from casting to airing the final product.
When was 'American Ninja Warrior' 2022 filmed?
Back in January 2022, the producers of American Ninja Warrior posted on Instagram that it was being filmed in different cities across the U.S. The qualifying round took place in San Antonio, Texas from March 20 to 24. Then the semi-finals were in Los Angeles from April 8 to 11. Finally, the finals were in Las Vegas from May 14 to 17.
Although the show isn't filmed live, people can watch the show being taped. According to My San Antonio, people were allowed to grab tickets at On Camera Audiences and watch everything take place first-hand at The Alamodome.
According to another Instagram post from producers, the 2022 season of American Ninja Warrior started casting in October of the previous year. The deadline to apply was in December 2021.
According to a blog post by NBC, there were over 400 competitors for the 14th season of American Ninja Warrior competing to win the title and a $1 million prize.
What will the challenges be like during Season 14 of 'American Ninja Warrior'?
A blog post by NBC confirms that the 14th season of the show will take place over 12 episodes. The first five episodes, which take place in San Antonio, will feature six obstacles. The semi-finals will consist of four episodes and have 10 obstacles. Then the finals will have four challenges that the contestants will have to overcome. This last set takes place over four episodes.
It's not exactly clear what the challenges for Season 14 will look like. But they will include things like the Warped Wall, Ring Toss, and Flying Bar. Only the top 30 to 35 contestants will advance to the semi-finals, and in order to do so, they must do one of three things:
- Complete all six qualifying obstacles
- Have a quick qualifying time
- Make it far enough on the course that they rank on the leaderboard
However, there is an exception to this rule for women. The blog post mentions that in 2017, a rule was added to the competition that allows the top five ranking women to advance to the semi-finals regardless of where they place on the leaderboard. Then, the top 15 competitors who either complete all 10 of the final obstacles or get through as much as possible in the least amount of time will head to the National Final.
Here, the top two placing women, regardless of where they rank, will also make it to the National Final. A competitor must complete all four obstacles in the least amount of time to be named champion and win the $1 million prize.
You can watch the premiere of Season 14 of American Ninja Warrior on June 6, 2022, on NBC at 8 p.m. EST.