'Game of Talents' Has Teams Competing to Solve Unique Mysteries for Big $$$

When it comes to unscripted television, there's usually a big turnaround time, especially when it concerns game shows. For example, two or three episodes of The Price Is Right can be filmed on the same day — that's a lot of base model Hyundai Elantras being handed out. That's why a lot of Game of Talents fans want to know when the show was filmed.

Just when was 'Game of Talents' filmed?

Fox announced on Feb. 8, 2021, that GOT (no, not that GOT) would premiere on March 10 right after The Masked Singer's Season 5 debut. It's a huge vote of confidence from the network as TMS is one of the highest-rated TV programs on network television right now, despite many people claiming it's "the worst show" they have ever seen.

However, news that the show was ordered dates back as far as November in 2020, where it was revealed that Wayne Brady of Whose Line Is It Anyway? and one-of-the-greatest-Chappelle's-Show-sketches-of-all-time fame would take over hosting duties for the program. Variety published that the show was in development back then, so it could be that a large number of episodes were filmed towards the end of the year until after the New Year began in 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Fox

Game of Talents looks to follow the formula that made TMS such a huge success: Take a foreign unscripted series' and then adapt it for American audiences. While TMS was first a smashing success in South Korea, it became a worldwide phenomenon once it debuted in the U.S. GOT is originally a Spanish TV show that features two teams of two vying for a huge cash prize.

Article continues below advertisement

The contestants must decipher what secret skills "mystery performers" possess, and the ones who get the right answer will walk away with a whopping $200,000. That's a life-changing amount of moolah for looking at impressions and trying to read clues in highly pressurized situations.

Our new hidden talent is Lion Tamer. 🦁 What's yours?! #GameOfTalentsUS pic.twitter.com/B7iJMNGnaG — Game of Talents (@TalentsonFOX) March 24, 2021