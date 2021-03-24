'Game of Talents' Has Teams Competing to Solve Unique Mysteries for Big $$$By Mustafa Gatollari
Mar. 24 2021, Published 6:33 p.m. ET
When it comes to unscripted television, there's usually a big turnaround time, especially when it concerns game shows. For example, two or three episodes of The Price Is Right can be filmed on the same day — that's a lot of base model Hyundai Elantras being handed out. That's why a lot of Game of Talents fans want to know when the show was filmed.
Just when was 'Game of Talents' filmed?
Fox announced on Feb. 8, 2021, that GOT (no, not that GOT) would premiere on March 10 right after The Masked Singer's Season 5 debut. It's a huge vote of confidence from the network as TMS is one of the highest-rated TV programs on network television right now, despite many people claiming it's "the worst show" they have ever seen.
However, news that the show was ordered dates back as far as November in 2020, where it was revealed that Wayne Brady of Whose Line Is It Anyway? and one-of-the-greatest-Chappelle's-Show-sketches-of-all-time fame would take over hosting duties for the program.
Variety published that the show was in development back then, so it could be that a large number of episodes were filmed towards the end of the year until after the New Year began in 2021.
Game of Talents looks to follow the formula that made TMS such a huge success: Take a foreign unscripted series' and then adapt it for American audiences. While TMS was first a smashing success in South Korea, it became a worldwide phenomenon once it debuted in the U.S.
GOT is originally a Spanish TV show that features two teams of two vying for a huge cash prize.
The contestants must decipher what secret skills "mystery performers" possess, and the ones who get the right answer will walk away with a whopping $200,000. That's a life-changing amount of moolah for looking at impressions and trying to read clues in highly pressurized situations.
Our new hidden talent is Lion Tamer. 🦁 What's yours?! #GameOfTalentsUS pic.twitter.com/B7iJMNGnaG— Game of Talents (@TalentsonFOX) March 24, 2021
Where is 'Game of Talents' filmed?
Fox clearly has high hopes for its newest game show, and it's headed by Fremantle, a Los Angeles-based company that reportedly is filming the series at 300 E Ocean Boulevard in Long Beach, Calif., home of the Long Beach Performing Arts Center. It's a jaw-droppingly large venue, perfect for housing the massive-scale sets that make the show such an awesome spectacle to watch.
The set design itself was reportedly finished in December of 2020, further solidifying that the show was more than likely filmed with contestants right around the time of January 2021.
While Game of Talents is a new show, the location in which it's being shot has a long and storied history in California. It has a capacity of up to 14,500 depending on seating structures and boasts a whopping 46,000 square feet.
Did anyone else immediately order 🍕 after Justin's performance? 😄 #GameOfTalentsUS pic.twitter.com/N53cE9bwnU— Game of Talents (@TalentsonFOX) March 21, 2021
The 1984 Summer Olympics were hosted here, along with concerts from iconic artists like the Eagles, Iron Maiden, and Elvis Presley.
Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials for Fox, said, "Game of Talents represents everything we here at Fox endeavor to bring to viewers. It’s a chance for families to gather for magnetic gameplay, a fun peek into extraordinary skills of ordinary people, and a friendly, spirited variety competition."
You can catch new episodes of Game of Talents Wednesdays on Fox at 9 p.m. ET. If you'd like to get on the show, you can hit up Casting Depot for more information.