'Home Town: Christmas in Laurel' Officially Kicks Off Season 6 for the HGTV Show

Neither Erin nor Ben have shared exactly when they filmed Home Town: Christmas in Laurel, but it makes sense for them to have filmed the special when they shot the other episodes of Season 6, the first of which is set to premiere on Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. EST.

In June 2022, Ben shared a close-up shot of a Christmas tree on Instagram, so they likely filmed the special at that time, which appears to be when they filmed other episodes.