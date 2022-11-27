'Home Town: Christmas in Laurel' Officially Kicks Off Season 6 for the HGTV Show
Call it a clip show if you must, but Home Town: Christmas in Laurel is still a treat for fans who have been waiting for what feels like forever for new episodes of Home Town. The special, which airs on Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. EST on HGTV, features a look back at some of Ben and Erin Napier's favorite projects on the show.
But when was Home Town: Christmas in Laurel filmed? It's the couple's official holiday special of the 2022 season. And, although it's not done in the same style as the Season 6 episodes which premiere in December, it's still a brand-new episode that ushers them in. That being said, it may have been filmed when the couple shot the upcoming season.
When was 'Home Town: Christmas in Laurel' filmed?
According to Erin on Instagram, she and Ben filmed Season 6 of Home Town in the summer of 2022. They also filmed their parts of their Discovery Plus movie, A Christmas Open House, in August 2022. So it looks like they filmed their Christmas special around the same time, even if the summer is hardly the time to be thinking about the holiday season.
Neither Erin nor Ben have shared exactly when they filmed Home Town: Christmas in Laurel, but it makes sense for them to have filmed the special when they shot the other episodes of Season 6, the first of which is set to premiere on Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. EST.
In June 2022, Ben shared a close-up shot of a Christmas tree on Instagram, so they likely filmed the special at that time, which appears to be when they filmed other episodes.
In the special, Erin and Ben take viewers down memory lane as they look back on some of their favorite projects in the series. But viewers also get to see them share their favorite holiday recipes and traditions. It's the peek into their lives that fans never knew they needed before now.
Ben and Erin Napier also filmed a movie for Discovery Plus.
Besides filming new episodes for Season 6 of Home Town, and filming a Christmas special to air before the season premieres, Ben and Erin also worked on the Discovery Plus movie A Christmas Open House over the summer.
Although Ben and Erin aren't the main characters in the movie, they do make a cameo as they help a couple of would-be high school sweethearts renovate a home as the pair falls in love before Ben and Erin's eyes.
Ben and Erin spent three days filming the movie in August 2022. Since they also filmed more episodes of their HGTV show before that and they found time to fit in the Christmas special, it's safe to say that there's never a dull moment in Ben and Erin's life as HGTV powerhouses.
Watch Home Town: Christmas in Laurel on Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. EST on HGTV.