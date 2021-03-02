'Race Across the World' Is Even More Intense Than 'The Amazing Race'

Race Across the World Season 2 was filmed in 2019. Because it originally aired in 2020, it's no big shocker that it was shot the year before. It started in Mexico City and took contestants around the world as each team raced to get to Argentina.

Typically, there is a no-fly rule, as flying would make travel faster for some participants than others. This season, however, because of civil unrest in Ecuador , the teams were permitted to fly from Colombia to Peru for safety reasons.