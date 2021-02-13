'To All the Boys: Always and Forever' Wrapped up Filming Just in Time

'To All the Boys: Always and Forever' Wrapped up Filming Just in TimeBy Anna Garrison
February 13, 2021
Just in time for Valentine's Day, the latest (and, sadly, final) installment of Jenny Han's bestselling book series turned Netflix original movie has finally arrived! To All the Boys: Always and Forever was released on Netflix Feb. 12, 2021, but fans are concerned as to when it was filmed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
When was 'To All the Boys: Always and Forever' filmed?
Thankfully, it looks likeTo All the Boys: Always and Forever escaped filming in a pandemic.
The cast and crew of To All The Boys: Always and Forever didn't have to worry about taking any extra precautions because they filmed right before the pandemic came into effect. Condé Nast Traveler reports that the majority of the film was filmed in the summer of 2019, and Capital FM adds that production started in New York City before moving to Vancouver, British Columbia for the majority of filming.
Perhaps most exciting was the end of filming, when the cast and crew actually shifted to Seoul, South Korea, where Lara Jean and her family began the movie on vacation to reconnect with their roots. Director Michael Fimognari says that the third film is really a "celebration of travel, and all the ways in which the act changes us."
Considering the film is heavily focused on the many changes occurring in Lara Jean's life — especially the transition out of high school and into young adulthood — the focus on travel (especially in connection to roots and family) presents a lovely reminder that no matter where life takes you, loved ones will always be there for support.
What are the main cast members of 'To All the Boys' up to next?
Despite being in a global pandemic, the main stars of To All the Boys: Always and Forever won't be off your screens for long! Lana Condor was recently announced to be starring in a spooky new Netflix show titled Boo, Bitch. The show's premise as revealed by Vulture has Lana as "a high-school senior who one day decides to start living her life to the fullest, only to wake up and realize she’s a ghost."
Lana is also set to executive produce the spooky series, which will be a limited eight-episode run, with each episode lasting 30 minutes. While this won't bring back Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, it's clear that Netflix isn't done with giving us the Halloween-centric content we deserve! There is no set release date for the series as of right now.
And for Noah Centineo, who managed to melt everyone's heart with his puppy eyes, after a few smaller roles in blockbusters such as Charlie's Angels, he might just be starring in a new Netflix film about the GameStop stock market incident that made everyone do a double take. He is also in post-production for the film The Diary, a period drama directed by Hollywood legend Jackie Chan.
It sounds like while the To All the Boys series has come to a bittersweet end, there's much more content from Netflix on the horizon to fill the void. Fans are glad everyone was safe and sound through filming.
To All the Boys: Always and Forever is now streaming exclusively on Netflix.