'To All the Boys: Always and Forever' Wrapped up Filming Just in Time

Thankfully, it looks likeTo All the Boys: Always and Forever escaped filming in a pandemic.

The cast and crew of To All The Boys: Always and Forever didn't have to worry about taking any extra precautions because they filmed right before the pandemic came into effect. Condé Nast Traveler reports that the majority of the film was filmed in the summer of 2019, and Capital FM adds that production started in New York City before moving to Vancouver, British Columbia for the majority of filming.