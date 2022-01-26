When Was the 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 9 Reunion Filmed?

After disagreements regarding a photoshoot, a surprise wedding, and a restaurant name, the ninth season of Vanderpump Rules is officially wrapping up with a two-part reunion special.

The first part aired on Jan. 25, and viewers got some clarity regarding why James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss called off their engagement, how Lala Kent is doing after her own recent break-up, and Lisa Vanderpump's newest job title as a grandmother (aka "Nanny Pinky").