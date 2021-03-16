'Waffles + Mochi' Breathes New Life Into Michelle Obama's Goals for Healthy Kids

Michelle being part of such a show isn't such a huge surprise. While she isn't exactly experienced as a TV show host, she has been big on healthy eating for kids in America since Barack was president. So for those who have followed her various initiatives, Waffles + Mochi is a natural next step for her.

watched one episode of #WafflesAndMochi on Netflix and it's fantastic. warm and witty and smart and delicious. y'all have to sit with your kids and watch it. also, Michelle Obama is a damn superstar.

She once launched the campaign "Let's Move" and now, Michelle is working with Partnership for a Healthier America on "Pass the Love w/ Waffles + Mochi."

"If you want to help kids build good habits, you can't lecture them about eating healthy or harp on them about eating their veggies," she told Entertainment Weekly. "You have to meet kids where they are — don't expect them to come to you … That's where [the characters] Waffles and Mochi come in."

Waffles + Mochi is now streaming on Netflix.