Chris Godwin Was Carted off the Field Monday Night, but When Will He Return? The Buccaneers head coach said that early signs don't look good for the wide receiver. By Joseph Allen Published Oct. 22 2024, 9:38 a.m. ET

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were beaten by the Baltimore Ravens during a Monday Night Football game on Oct. 21, but that loss wasn't the only one that team suffered. Wide receiver Chris Godwin, who has long been a key part of their offense, dislocated his ankle during the final drive of the game and had to be carted off the field.

Following the injury, many wanted to know how long Chris's recovery time would be, and when he might be able to rejoin the team. Here's what we know about Chris's injury and his recovery timeline.

When will Chris Godwin return?

Todd Bowles, the team's head coach, said it looked like Chris had a dislocated ankle, and added that the injury "doesn't look good." He explained that, at this point, there's no timetable for when he might be able to return. Chris will undergo additional testing throughout the week, but if the injury is a dislocated ankle, it's an injury that could sideline him for the rest of the season.

The injury came after Chris took a hit from Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith with less than one minute to play in the game. ESPN did not show a replay of the hit, and it was initially unclear what exactly had happened. Chris, who is a free agent following this season, may have played his last game with the team if he's out for the season. He had recorded 50 receptions, 576 yards and five touchdowns in the season thus far.

Tampa Bay is dealing with a depleted wide receiver pool.

Chris is not the only Tampa Bay wide receiver dealing with injury. Mike Evans left the Ravens game earlier with a hamstring injury, and while that likely won't keep him out for the year, it does mean that the team's offense might struggle in the weeks to come. Rookie Jalen McMillan is the third wide receiver on the team's depth chart, and behind him are Trey Palmer and Sterling Shepard.

Todd Bowles says early indications are that Chris Godwin has a dislocated ankle and it doesn’t look good — Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) October 22, 2024 Source: Twitter/@ScottSBucs

Their two other wide receivers are both on injured reserve, which means that they only have three healthy wide receivers period as they head into their second clash with the Atlanta Falcons this season. Deprived of its most experienced talent, it's unclear what this promising Buccaneers season might look like if the offense becomes depleted of much of its wide receiver talent.

The NFC South is going to be a dog fight.

The Buccaneers and Falcons are currently battling it out for the top spot in the NFC South, and the Falcons already emerged victorious from the team's first matchup. The games these two teams play against each other could be decisive in determining who ultimately emerges from the division.