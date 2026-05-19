When Will ‘Forza Horizon 6’ Come Out On PS5? Here’s What We Know So Far The race to Japan started on Xbox and PC first, leaving PlayStation fans watching for their green light. By Darrell Marrow Published May 19 2026, 2:38 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/GameSpot

PlayStation players can breathe a sigh of relief because Forza Horizon 6 is officially coming to PS5. The wait is not over just yet, but at least Sony gamers know they are not getting left out of the race. Forza Horizon 6 is an open-world racing game developed by Playground Games and published by Xbox Game Studios. The Horizon series lets players drive freely across a massive map, enter races, collect cars, customize vehicles, explore landmarks, and play solo or with friends.

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This time, the game takes players to a fictionalized version of Japan. Drivers can cruise through Tokyo City, mountain roads, rural areas, docklands, suburbs, and other locations inspired by Japanese landscapes and car culture. However, fans who mainly play on PS5 will have to wait a little longer before they can get behind the wheel.

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When will ‘Forza Horizon 6’ come out on PS5?

Microsoft and Playground Games have not announced an exact PS5 release date for Forza Horizon 6. The official PlayStation Store lists the game as “Announced” and says the release date is still to be determined. The game launched first on Microsoft’s platforms, including Xbox Series X/S, PC, Steam, Xbox Cloud, and Game Pass. So, Xbox and PC players got first dibs, while PlayStation fans are still waiting for Microsoft to reveal the official PS5 date.

Forza Horizon 6 officially entered the chat during the Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2025 Broadcast. Xbox confirmed the game in September 2025 and revealed that the new Horizon Festival would take players to Japan. That announcement came after years of fans begging for Japan as the next location. Playground Games Art Director Don Arceta said Japan had been at the top of fans’ wish lists for a long time.

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“For a long time, Japan has been top of Horizon fans’ wish lists, so we’re excited to finally be bringing this much-requested location to players in Forza Horizon 6,” Don said. “Japan has such a unique culture – from cars, to music, to fashion – that make it perfect for the next Horizon setting.”

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How does ‘Forza Horizon 6’ work?

Forza Horizon 6 drops players into the Horizon Festival in Japan and lets them build their racing reputation from the ground up. Players arrive as outsiders with a dream of joining the festival. From there, they qualify through the Horizon Invitational, meet important characters, explore Japan, and work their way toward Legend status.

The game also adds the Collection Journal, which tracks cars, houses, landmarks, mascots, photos, and other discoveries from the road trip. Design Director Torben Ellert said the Journal gives players a different visual experience.