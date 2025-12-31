Wondering When Hobby Lobby Christmas Items Will Be 90 Percent Off? Here's What We Know "Smart people do their Christmas shopping in January." By Niko Mann Published Dec. 31 2025, 10:59 a.m. ET Source: TikTok / @torok.coupon.hunte

Folks are still cleaning up after the holidays, but many are already preparing for next Christmas, and they want to know when Hobby Lobby's annual 90 percent off sale will begin.

The annual sale is a bargain shopper's dream, but items fly off the shelves quickly during the humongous sale, so people shouldn't wait too long if they are looking for something specific. According to one Instagram user, the store has already dropped its prices to 80 percent off, so if you are waiting for that extra 10 percent, here's when to expect it.

Here's when Hobby Lobby Christmas items will be 90 percent off:

According to Hobby Lobby's website, the store is currently offering 50 percent off on non-seasonal items through Jan. 3, 2026, which could be an indicator that the retailer's Christmas item prices are about to be slashed. According to TikTok user @couponingwithtina, the retailer drops prices for Christmas items in January. "Smart people do their Christmas shopping in January," she said in a video shared last January 2. "That's because Christmas clearance has 90 percent off at Hobby Lobby."

The TikToker found a Hello Kitty slow cooker for just $4.99, and the Hello Kitty waffle maker was priced at just $3.99. She also found several Grinch items for under $5 and $10, a doggie Christmas stocking for $1.99, and there were even some non-Christmas items for 90 percent off. The content creator also advised folks to go for the big items like Christmas trees or large decorations first, because they are always the first to go.

A post shared on Facebook by Hip2Save shared dates that claim to be the dates Hobby Lobby dropped their prices to 90 percent off for the last several years, and it would seem that Jan. 2 was the date for several years. This year, the 2nd falls on a Friday, so we're betting that it will be the same in 2026. Instagram user @rebeldealz shared a video on Dec 30 that indicates the store has already dropped prices to 80 percent.

"All right, y'all, it is time to run to Hobby Lobby, because Hobby Lobby Christmas is now 80 percent off," she said. "Remember, you're looking for anything that says 'Christmas 2025' by the prices. These will all be included in the 80 percent off." The Instagram content creator also noted that the store in her area had plenty of Grinch and Hello Kitty items on sale. She also noted that on Jan. 2, the items would be 90 percent off, but many of the items may be picked over by then.