Here's How to Secure the Nintendo Switch OLED

Despite the fact that for much of the 2020 lockdown, both the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite were difficult to find in stores, Nintendo decided to release a new, updated version of the console this year: the Nintendo Switch OLED . This new model features a few upgraded specs , including increased storage, a bigger screen size, and a wider kickstand — and is also frequently sold out at most retailers.

At this time, it's unclear when the console is expected to be widely available in stores — though, with the supply chain shortage, it'll likely be some time.

There are often restocks at major Nintendo retailers like Best Buy, Game Stop, Walmart, Target, Amazon, and others as these companies receive shipments of the consoles — but again, they sell out quickly. If you're determined to get your hands on a Nintendo Switch OLED, then you'll want to look for these restocks often.

There's been a massive supply chain shortage, with many retailers (not just video game companies) experiencing shortages of their products thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As with most new consoles, the demand is typically greater than the supply provided at launch. It's been almost a year since both the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S were released, and there is still only a limited supply of both available, often selling out minutes after they drop.

How do you get a Nintendo Switch OLED? Here are a few tips.

If you haven't been able to secure an order for the Switch OLED and didn't think ahead to preorder one, then there are a few ways you can still manage to secure a console for yourself — though it may take a bit of work to do. To start, you'll want to create an account with many of these retailers who stock the Switch console; by doing this, you can pre-save your card information and shipping address, expediting the process at checkout.

Next, you'll want to set up alerts for the restocks. You can use a browser extension, like OctoShop, to notify you when a retailer has the console in stock. Please note, though, that this only works when you have the browser open, and you will not be notified if your computer is off. Another method is to set up Twitter alerts. There are a few Twitter accounts dedicated to video game restocks and sales that tweet when a console is back in stock. A personal favorite is @Wario64.

To turn on post notifications for a Twitter user, visit their profile and click the bell icon in the upper-right corner of their profile, next to the "Follow" button (note: you'll have to follow them to turn this on). Select "All Tweets." You'll also want to be sure that your push notifications are on for Twitter when you do this, or you won't be notified.