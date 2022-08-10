When Will BBC Scottish Crime Drama 'Shetland' Be on BritBox?

So, when will Shetland Season 7 arrive on BritBox? Season 7 begins airing on BBC One on Aug. 10, 2022. During Season 6, episodes of Shetland were uploaded on BritBox approximately two weeks after the show aired on television, according to BBC America. It's highly likely this format will remain the same for Season 7, meaning that fans can probably expect the latest season to be added to BritBox's lineup around Aug. 24, 2022.