When Will Tay-K 47 Be Freed? The Rapper Believes an Appeal Bond May Come Through

However, there is no word on if an appeal bond is in existence since Tay-K is reportedly on the hook for a second murder charge, which happens to be a capital murder charge. Per Hampton Law Firm, the penalty for a captial murder charge in Texas “is life imprisonment or the death penalty.”

The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office via Complex shares that Tay-K “was charged with intentionally shooting and killing 23-year-old Mark Anthony Saldivar during a robbery that took place in April 2017.”