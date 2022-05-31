When Will Tay-K 47 Be Freed? The Rapper Believes an Appeal Bond May Come Through
Most people like to believe that law enforcement officials are obsessed with taking down hip-hop’s brightest stars. Over the years, we’ve seen plenty of iconic rappers including NBA Young Boy, Lil Wayne, DaBaby, and more get entangled with the justice system. Some artists have had to face the music and do a prison bid while others have maintained their freedom. Unfortunately, rapper Tay-K 47, born Taymor Travon McIntyre, is grouped in the former after being convicted on murder and aggravated robbery charges in 2019.
Despite Tay-K 47’s situation, fans have been holding out hope that he may taste freedom again. And while Tay-K received some serious time, fans are still in his corner, especially since Tay-K has claimed that he can possibly get out of jail soon. So, when will Tay-K be freed? Here’s everything that we know.
Tay-K 47 claims that he may get out of prison due to an appeal bond.
It appears that Tay-K 47 is holding out hope for his release in the future. According to XXL Mag, Tay-K announced on June 15, 2021, “that he would be doing a livestream the following day and the live would serve as an open forum for fans to ask whatever they wished.”
As promised, the outlet shares that Tay-K followed through with the Instagram Live on June 16, 2021 — which is also his birthday — to speak with his fans. During the Instagram live chat, the outlet shared that “The Race” MC shared that he may possibly be released from jail while on speakerphone.
“The coming home situation and s--t, I know a lot of people wanna know about that and s--t," Tay-K said, via the publication. “A lot of people think it's over; on hood, it's not. My case is on appeal right now, so that's looking good, you know. There's still hope and s--t, you know, there's definitely still a chance for me to come home on an appeal bond."
Tay-K continued, "It's like when you bond out but you don't appeal your case so they got to give you a bond. And then I have a bond here, so I'm gonna bond out on both of those. That's kind of what I want to happen."
However, there is no word on if an appeal bond is in existence since Tay-K is reportedly on the hook for a second murder charge, which happens to be a capital murder charge. Per Hampton Law Firm, the penalty for a captial murder charge in Texas “is life imprisonment or the death penalty.”
The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office via Complex shares that Tay-K “was charged with intentionally shooting and killing 23-year-old Mark Anthony Saldivar during a robbery that took place in April 2017.”
Tay-K 47 was arrested for murder and aggravated robbery charges in 2017.
Tay-K may very well leave prison when he’s an elderly man. XXL Magazine reveals that Tay-K was sentenced to 55 years in jail for the murder of 21-year-old Ethan Walker that occureed during a home invasion robbery in July 2016.
Additionally, Tay-K 47 also received a 30-year sentence “for one count of aggravated robbery and two 13-year sentences for other counts of the same crime,” per the outlet. Tay-K will be able to serve the aforementioned sentences at the same time along with the murder sentence.
Keep in mind, Tay-K, who was 16 years old at the time, was ruled to stand trial as an adult, per The New York Times. However, Tay-K was placed on house arrest with an ankle monitor, which he eventually fled and triggered a three-month long manhunt.
During Tay-K’s time on the run, he released the hit single “The Race.” The rapper was later found in New Jersey and extradited back to Texas where the inevitable occurred, per The FADER.
Tay-K is already serving a 55-year sentence along with the aggravated robbery sentences that run concurrently. By adding the capital murder charge into the mix, it pretty much seals the rapper's fate. However, if Tay-K is found not guilty on the second charge and can secure an appeal bond, there may be some hope. Only time will tell.