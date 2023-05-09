Home > Gaming > Nintendo Source: Nintendo 'Tears of the Kingdom' Review Embargo Lifts Soon — When Will Reviews Come Out? We're three days away from the 'Tears of the Kingdom' launch, meaning the review embargo should lift soon. But when exactly will reviews come out? By Anthony Jones May 9 2023, Published 2:12 p.m. ET

Going live on May 12, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will put fans back into the well-traveled shoes of Link on his next open-world adventure. The sequel will closely follow up years after the events of Breath of the Wild, pitting the adventurous hero against his archnemesis Ganondorf. The sequel also boasts new explorable sky islands overhead Hyrule and unique abilities for Link to overcome challenges.

Since its debut teaser trailer in 2019 at E3, Tears of the Kingdom has skyrocketed in popularity and is easily one of this year's most anticipated games. Many dedicated fans will purchase it on day one, but some gamers are on the fence.

If you're in the latter group, the review embargo for Tears of the Kingdom will lift soon, meaning gamers worldwide can read or watch what critics think about the sequel before they buy it. Here's when those reviews will come out.

When will 'Tears of the Kingdom' reviews come out?

Reviewers with a game code usually post their thoughts in their respective format days before a game's release. The embargo time will state when reviewers can publish their work, which could even lift a week in advance. In the recent past, Nintendo allowed Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon reviews to drop many days before its debut. But in the case of high-priority titles like Tears of the Kingdom, that embargo date will be more strict and closer to release.

With that in mind, gamers will likely start seeing reviews drop at media outlets, YouTube, and elsewhere between May 10-12. Somewhere within this time frame will be a landslide of reviews to help you decide whether Tears of the Kingdom lives up to its hype and truly expands on what Breath of the Wild established.

What's the embargo date and time for 'Tears of the Kingdom'?

Since the first hands-on previews for Tears of the Kingdom dropped at 9 a.m. EST on April 26, we could assume the embargo time will be the same. However, as mentioned, the embargo date is still a mystery. Nintendo hasn't broadcasted the exact embargo details to the public, so gamers must patiently wait for reviews to break out before launch.

