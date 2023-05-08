Home > Entertainment > Star Wars Source: Respawn Entertainment 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor' Is a Long Game — Here's a Look at Every Chapter There are several chapters in 'Jedi: Survivor,' which will take you to numerous planets and thrust you in front of tons of enemies. By Jon Bitner May 8 2023, Published 3:54 p.m. ET

As you work your way through Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, you’ll find yourself traveling to a bunch of exotic locales and facing off against some of the deadliest enemies in the galaxy. Much of the action is organized into chapters, which break up your exhausting journey into digestible segments. But how many chapters are in Jedi: Survivor, and how long does it take to beat the game? Here’s a closer look at every chapter in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to help you figure out how close you are to the end.

How many chapters are in 'Jedi: Survivor'?

All told, Jedi: Survivor has six chapters. These are further divided into subchapters, many of which take between 30 minutes to one hour to complete. Most chapters only have four subchapters, although the final chapter is a bit longer while the earlier chapters are a bit shorter. Here’s the full Jedi: Survivor chapter list:

Chapter 1.1 — The Heist

Chapter 1.2 — The Escape

Chapter 1.3 — Alone

Chapter 2.1 — Pyloon’s Saloon

Chapter 2.2 — The Key to Tanalorr

Chapter 2.3 — Fallen Jedi

Chapter 3.1 — A New Home

Chapter 3.2 — The Nightsister

Chapter 3.3 — Reunion

Chapter 3.4 — On the Trail

Chapter 4.1 — The Hidden Path

Chapter 4.2 — Abyss Compass

Chapter 4.3 — The Lucrehulk

Chapter 4.4 — Freeing Zee

Chapter 5.1 — Rayvis Defeated

Chapter 5.2 — Compass Acquired

Chapter 5.3 — Betrayal

Chapter 5.4 — Siege

Chapter 6.1 — Kata Akuna

Chapter 6.2 — Wrath

Chapter 6.3 — The Arrays

Chapter 6.4 — The Abyss

Chapter 6.5 — A New Path

It’s also worth noting that most of these subchapters won’t be noticeable in-game, as Jedi: Survivor typically jumps from one to the next without much fanfare. And while the early chapters will go by quickly (thanks to just three subchapters in both Chapter One and Chapter Two), the later chapters are much longer.

For more details about each chapter, check out the Databank section of the menu. Here, you can get a rundown of what’s happened so far in the story and catch up on any plot points you may have missed along the way.

How long does it take to beat 'Jedi: Survivor'?

Based on our playthrough, it takes 25 hours to beat Jedi: Survivor. Of course, there’s a wide degree of variability with that time, as experts can speed through the action much faster while completionists will take much longer. If you’re shooting for 100% completion, then you’ll be running around as Cal for more than 40 hours.

