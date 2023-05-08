Distractify
Home > Entertainment > Star Wars
Cal fighting an enemy in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.
Source: Respawn Entertainment

'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor' Is a Long Game — Here's a Look at Every Chapter

There are several chapters in 'Jedi: Survivor,' which will take you to numerous planets and thrust you in front of tons of enemies.

Jon Bitner - Author
By

May 8 2023, Published 3:54 p.m. ET

As you work your way through Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, you’ll find yourself traveling to a bunch of exotic locales and facing off against some of the deadliest enemies in the galaxy. Much of the action is organized into chapters, which break up your exhausting journey into digestible segments.

But how many chapters are in Jedi: Survivor, and how long does it take to beat the game?

Here’s a closer look at every chapter in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to help you figure out how close you are to the end.

Article continues below advertisement

How many chapters are in 'Jedi: Survivor'?

All told, Jedi: Survivor has six chapters. These are further divided into subchapters, many of which take between 30 minutes to one hour to complete. Most chapters only have four subchapters, although the final chapter is a bit longer while the earlier chapters are a bit shorter.

Here’s the full Jedi: Survivor chapter list:

Cal looks over a sweeping landscape in Jedi: Survivor.
Source: Resapwn Entertainment
Article continues below advertisement
  • Chapter 1.1 — The Heist
  • Chapter 1.2 — The Escape
  • Chapter 1.3 — Alone
  • Chapter 2.1 — Pyloon’s Saloon
  • Chapter 2.2 — The Key to Tanalorr
  • Chapter 2.3 — Fallen Jedi
  • Chapter 3.1 — A New Home
  • Chapter 3.2 — The Nightsister
  • Chapter 3.3 — Reunion
  • Chapter 3.4 — On the Trail
  • Chapter 4.1 — The Hidden Path
  • Chapter 4.2 — Abyss Compass
  • Chapter 4.3 — The Lucrehulk
  • Chapter 4.4 — Freeing Zee
  • Chapter 5.1 — Rayvis Defeated
  • Chapter 5.2 — Compass Acquired
  • Chapter 5.3 — Betrayal
  • Chapter 5.4 — Siege
  • Chapter 6.1 — Kata Akuna
  • Chapter 6.2 — Wrath
  • Chapter 6.3 — The Arrays
  • Chapter 6.4 — The Abyss
  • Chapter 6.5 — A New Path

It’s also worth noting that most of these subchapters won’t be noticeable in-game, as Jedi: Survivor typically jumps from one to the next without much fanfare. And while the early chapters will go by quickly (thanks to just three subchapters in both Chapter One and Chapter Two), the later chapters are much longer.

Article continues below advertisement
Cal walks up to a character in Jedi: Survivor.
Source: Respawn Entertainment

For more details about each chapter, check out the Databank section of the menu. Here, you can get a rundown of what’s happened so far in the story and catch up on any plot points you may have missed along the way.

Article continues below advertisement

How long does it take to beat 'Jedi: Survivor'?

Based on our playthrough, it takes 25 hours to beat Jedi: Survivor. Of course, there’s a wide degree of variability with that time, as experts can speed through the action much faster while completionists will take much longer. If you’re shooting for 100% completion, then you’ll be running around as Cal for more than 40 hours.

Cal staring into the distance on a black background.
Source: Respawn Entertainment

If you’re curious to know how much longer you have in the game, be sure to use the above chapter list to help pinpoint your location in the story. Some subchapters are longer than others, but this should provide you with a rough estimate of how much time is left before hitting the credits.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is now available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Perks Will Customize Your Build in 'Jedi: Survivor' — How to Get All of Them

Level Up Fast by Farming XP at These Locations in 'Jedi: Survivor'

You'll Need This Item to Get Through the Green Barriers in 'Jedi: Survivor'

Latest Star Wars News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2023 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.