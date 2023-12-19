Home > Television > The Voice 'The Voice' Winner's Identity to Be Unveiled During the Season 24 Finale Curious about the Season 24 'The Voice' winner? Catch the finale on Dec. 19, 2023, where the winner will be unveiled during the show's conclusion! By Allison DeGrushe Dec. 19 2023, Published 10:26 a.m. ET Source: NBC

The Gist: Get ready to bid adieu to Season 24 of The Voice.

The winner will be revealed during the live season finale on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

The epic musical journey of Season 24 on The Voice is about to drop the mic and take a bow! After weeks of thrilling performances, we've finally arrived at the grand finale. Five sensational artists are gearing up to battle it out, but only one lucky soul will snag the coveted title and be named The Voice.

Now, the burning question is: Who's going to snatch the crown? Only time will tell, but fear not — we've got all the juicy details about the Season 24 finale of The Voice, including the epic moment when the winner will be announced to the world. On that note, keep scrolling to learn more!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: NBC

When will the winner of 'The Voice' be announced?

Get ready to pop some popcorn because The Voice is about to unveil its Season 24 winner! The grand finale hits the airwaves on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in a two-hour spectacle live on NBC. Missing it? Not even an option! Tune in for the show-stopping performances and discover which singing sensation will sashay into the winner's circle.

Article continues below advertisement

The five artists competing in the Season 24 finale of The Voice are Huntley, Jacquie Roar, Lila Forde, Mara Justine, and Ruby Leigh. At this time, anyone could snatch the crown — but former coach Kelly Clarkson thinks she knows who will walk away as the winner.

Article continues below advertisement

At the beginning of the season, the "Since U Been Gone" singer boldly claimed that Reba McEntire's team was a force to be reckoned with, and guess what? She was absolutely correct! In fact, the "Queen of Country" has not one, but two incredible artists in the finale: Jacquie Roar and Ruby Leigh.