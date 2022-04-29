When Will the Truth Social App Be Available for Android?By Mustafa Gatollari
Apr. 29 2022, Published 8:50 a.m. ET
After the events of Jan. 6, 2021, where throngs of people stormed the U.S. Capitol building, took a bunch of selfies, and were summarily arrested, Donald Trump's Twitter and Facebook accounts were deactivated.
Many attribute the events of that day to the 45th President of the United States' constant exhortations for the American people to take a stand against a "stolen" election.
As a response, Trump launched his own social media app, Truth Social, and many users want to know: When will it be available for Android?
When will Truth Social be available for Android?
When the application first debuted, it became the No. 1 most downloaded app on Apple's App Store. After Elon Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion, the Tesla CEO posted a screenshot of the app store leaderboard showing that Truth was beating Twitter and TikTok in downloads. He wrote that the main reason this happened is that "Twitter censored free speech."
Truth's approach is purportedly less restrictive than Twitter. The app's website says, "Truth Social is America's 'Big Tent' social media platform that encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology."
There is currently a link to download the app on Apple's App Store, with a Google Play Store icon situated right beside it. It is, as of this writing, grayed out, however, leading many folks to ask just when Android users can download and use the application.
According to World-Wire, former President Trump stated that the Android version will be coming very soon: "Donald Trump said Truth Social Android App is in the testing stage and would be soon available for Android users. Former President Trump announced this at Save America Rally held in Delaware, Ohio." However, an official release date has not been announced.
Donald Trump's first Truth Social post was hashtagged with #Covfefe.
When Trump was active on Twitter, his account was one of the most followed social media platforms on the internet. One of his more infamous tweets was what was largely speculated to be an error, where he simply wrote "covfefe."
In what appears to be a tongue-in-cheek joke, Trump's first Truth Social post showed a picture of the former president standing in front of his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida, with the caption, "I'M BACK #COVFEFE."
It's been speculated that Elon Musk would reinstate Trump's Twitter account, but Trump said that he was going to stay on Truth Social and wouldn't return to the application he gained so much traction on.