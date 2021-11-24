Spoiler Alert... the Property Brothers Are Not American

There are some reality TV stars who manage to become "breakout" stars that transcend their own respective niches. Take the Property Brothers for example. Even if you aren't all about sitting on the couch and ogling over open concepts and castigating the design choices of people's domiciles as you shovel tortilla chips into your face, there's a good chance you know who these two men are.

And although they're wildly popular in America, is that where Jonathan and Drew Scott are from?