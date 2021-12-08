Colton Underwood Created His Own Colorado Oasis (Then Sold It)

Colton chose to be with Cassie Randolph on the Season 23 Bachelor finale, which aired in 2019. The couple continued to date until 2020, when they announced their split on Instagram. Cassie filed a restraining order against Colton in September 2020, on the grounds that Colton was allegedly stalking her, saying that he had even planted a tracking device on her vehicle. Cassie would go on to drop the restraining order in November 2020.

Colton came out in April 2021, and is currently dating political strategist Jordan C. Brown.