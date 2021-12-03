Colton Underwood Is Happily in a Relationship With Political Strategist Jordan C. Brown

Jordan is 38 years old, which makes him about eight years older than Colton, who turns 30 in January. Colton and Jordan seem to be very happy. Colton told Us Weekly, “I’m happy, I’m in love and I’m in a good position.”

Despite this, he doesn’t want to bring their relationship into the limelight the way his and Cassie’s relationship was. “Having a public relationship, for me, was not healthy,” Colton explained. “I just think right now I’m really sort of protecting and guarding what I have.”