'Farmhouse Facelift' Is a Wholesome Revitalization Show — Here's Where It Takes Place On 'Farmhouse Facelift,' Carolyn and Billy bring a specific area of the world to life with a new vision. By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 29 2026, 9:11 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @billypearsonbuilds

Rural North America is covered with artifacts of the past. With many old farmhouses falling into disrepair, it can often seem like there are skeletons scattered across the country when you drive into certain parts. In Canada, especially, these farmhouses can be scattered like flower petals in an already low population density country.

Article continues below advertisement

For one pair of siblings, they're tackling it one property at a time. Carolyn Wilbrink and her brother, Billy Pearson, are the hosts of an HGTV show called Farmhouse Facelift. In the show, they bring old farm homes back to life and make them look sparkling new. But where is the show filmed? Here's what we know about where Farmhouse Facelift is filmed and how the siblings work together to make their renovation dreams come true, and the dreams of clients.

Article continues below advertisement

Where does 'Farmhouse Facelift' take place?

If you're a local to the Farmhouse Facelift region, you probably already recognize it. With signature fauna and the kind of local architecture that you instantly recognize, it's easy to tell if you're from the area. But if you're not, you may wonder where exactly the series is filmed.

Carolyn and Billy come from Ontario, Canada. They grew up in Waterdown, Ontario, so it's natural that they want to stick close to the area they know and love best, and breathe new life into their home province. According to West of the City, the homes they work on are in Ontario, scattered across Collingwood, Vineland, Huntsville, King City, Beaverton, Bobcaygeon, and Campbellford.

Article continues below advertisement

It makes sense for them to stick to their familiar stomping grounds, since Carolyn knows all the best places for a deal or where to find a specific item, and Billy's construction company, Billy Pearson Builds, is located nearby.

Article continues below advertisement

Sibling duo Billy Pearson and Carolyn Wilbrink make a formidable team.

The two have been working together for years and seamlessly help people bring their renovation dreams to life. According to their HGTV bios, Carolyn is a designer who is a mother of two. She once worked in the restaurant industry, but she took to interior design and now has a passion for it.

Dedicated to her new dream, Carolyn attended night school and eventually opened her business CW Design & Co. (formerly called Small Town Style).

Article continues below advertisement

Billy is the construction expert on the show. His love for working with his hands was sparked during shop class in high school, of all places. And now he makes a living helping carve old things into something new or creating something from scratch to meet his sister's expert vision.