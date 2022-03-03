Where Does Robert Irvine Live? The 'Restaurant: Impossible' Host Rarely Uses His Kitchen

Where Does Robert Irvine Live? The 'Restaurant: Impossible' Host Rarely Uses His KitchenBy Elizabeth Randolph
Mar. 3 2022, Published 1:52 p.m. ET
Renowned chef and Restaurant: Impossible host Robert Irvine has starred in his Food Network show since 2011. On the renovation series, he pushes restaurant owners to improve their skills in the kitchen and management in two days with a $10,000 budget. Through Robert’s no-nonsense approach, he’s enhanced hundreds of facilities for 19 seasons so far.
In Restaurant: Impossible, the reality star travels across the U.S. to help businesses thrive. But, many die-hard viewers likely don’t know where Robert lives.
After 'Restaurant: Impossible' first aired, Robert Irvine got married and moved to a new state.
Restaurant: Impossible premiered on Food Network on Jan. 19, 2011. Although Robert had already worked with the network on shows like Dinner: Impossible and Worst Cooks in America, his brash comments and sledgehammer use on Restaurant: Impossible resonated with viewers.
A year after Restaurant: Impossible’s pilot episode, Robert married a Canadian professional wrestler named Gail Kim. The couple then moved to Tampa, Fla., in 2013, and it appears they still live there along with Robert’s two daughters from his previous marriage – Talia and Annalise.
The chef doesn’t get to enjoy his stunning home and immaculate kitchen all that much, though. He told Food Network Magazine's January–February 2020 issue that because he travels so much filming Restaurant: Impossible, he spends most of the year away from home. When he is around, though, he likes cooking with Gail and ending the night with a glass of wine.
“I married up,” he said of his wife. “She loves fitness — and she’s a great cook.”
Where is Robert Irvine from 'Restaurant: Impossible' from?
Robert was born in Salisbury, Wiltshire, England, on Sept. 24, 1965. On Restaurant: Impossible, he’s frequently shared his British and Irish roots while critiquing the facilities. When he was only 15, Robert enlisted in the U.K.'s Royal Navy and begin his culinary training. The training helped launched his cooking career and made him a “tireless supporter of our nation’s military,” per his website.
After a stint on Her Majesty's Royal Yacht Britannia and several years of consulting overseas and working at several establishments, Robert eventually began working with Food Network in 2007.
In addition to Restaurant: Impossible, he also co-hosts The Globe and Cheat Day USA on Hulu.
Robert recently told a fan on Twitter that he and Food Network are “talking about” doing an international version of Restaurant: Impossible.
In 2019, the host gave insight into why he’s tough on many people asking for his help.
“My job is to build them up in order to teach them new tricks and new things about their business, about their relationships with the staff and their families,” Robert told FanSided, adding that he always intends “to build them up to go on when I leave to do better than what they did before.”
You can catch Restaurant: Impossible Thursdays at 8 p.m. on Food Network.