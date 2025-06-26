Where Is ‘1000-lb Roomies’ Filmed? Inside the Details of the TLC Show Jasmine “Jaz” Wallace and Nesha Harris are the latest TLC stars that have decided to document their weight loss. By Danielle Jennings Published June 26 2025, 10:08 a.m. ET Source: TLC

TLC seems to never slow down when it comes to pumping out new programming, and its latest reality series is a new entry into the 1000-lb franchise. Premiering in June 2025, 1000-lb Roomies follows best friends and roommates on their journey to lose weight. Where is the show actually filmed? Let’s get into the details.

Jasmine “Jaz” Wallace and Nesha Harris are the latest TLC stars that have decided to open their lives and document their weight loss through surgical and other methods.

Where is ‘1000-lb Roomies’ filmed?

After initially meeting online during the COVID-19 pandemic and then forming a strong friendship that translated into the real world, Jaz and Nesha officially became roommates in Riverside, Calif., where they also live with Jaz’s 10-year-old daughter, Nana.

On 1000-lb Roomies, the two are not only filmed sharing their weight loss journeys but also navigating other aspects of their lives, such as dating and relationships, family opinions, and religious issues, as Nesha frequently mentions that she grew up in a cult.

“Jaz and Nesha are two fun-loving friends who share a home and some new health goals,” per TLC. "Jaz wants to lose at least 200 pounds because she's losing her mobility and doesn’t want to leave her daughter without a parent. Nesha is very supportive of Jaz’s weight-loss journey and hopes to lose some weight herself.”

What have Jaz and Nesha said about their relationship and the show?

“We wanted to showcase where we’re from. The beautiful, strong Black women [who are] in our lives. Black businesses,” Jaz said in an interview with Yahoo! “Just because we’re big don’t mean we can’t be happy,” she added. “Just because we’re big don’t mean that we can’t dress up and get beautiful. It doesn’t mean that we can’t take care of ourselves. It doesn’t mean that we can’t keep a clean house.”

“While she was at work, she would literally have her headphones in, and we’re just on the phone, talking the whole time,” Jaz said of how their friendship grew. “We’ve been through a lot of similar things in life. She was who I spoke to when I felt down, when I felt happy. Every feeling that I had, I spoke to Nesha.” “I definitely have a new respect for anybody that ever showed their face on camera,” Nesha chimed in. “Because when you’re at home watching, you have no clue [about] all the work.”

