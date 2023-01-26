Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix Source: Brenda Islas/Netflix Scarlet Gruber in Netflix's 'Against the Ropes' Netflix’s ‘Against the Ropes’ Is Exciting Wrestling Fans, but Where Was the Series Filmed? By Brittany Frederick Jan. 25 2023, Published 10:51 p.m. ET

Netflix viewers have wasted no time getting in the ring with Against the Ropes, the streaming service's newest original series. Part comedy and part drama, the series focuses on family through the lens of the lucha libre world. Main character Angela has been released from prison after a six-year sentence, but when she returns home, she struggles to connect with her loved ones.

Article continues below advertisement

Realizing that her daughter Rocío is a fan of wrestling, Angela adopts the alter ego of "La Novia Negra" and takes on a wrestling career in hopes of rebuilding that bridge. What follows is both heartwarming and hilarious — but audiences have been asking where Against the Ropes is filmed. Are its filming locations actually in Mexico? Keep reading to find out.

Source: Brenda Islas/Netflix María Balam in Netflix's 'Against the Ropes'

Article continues below advertisement

Netflix's 'Against the Ropes' filmed in the Iztapalapa borough of Mexico City, Mexico.

Against the Ropes is not just set in Mexico — the series also filmed there in 2022, specifically in and around Mexico City. According to Instagram posts by star Scarlet Gruber (who plays the character Dulce Caramelo/Sweet Caramel), one of the filming locations was the borough of Iztapalapa, which is on the east side of Mexico City. It's also one of the most populous neighborhoods, with Data Mexico reporting that some 1.8 million people lived there in 2020.

In the world of entertainment, Iztapalapa is the home of Mexico City's annual Passion Play, with the Easter pageant attracting an audience of some 2 million spectators. The borough also hosts the Festival del Fuego Nuevo (New Fire Festival) in November/December. The festival celebrates Mexican culture in both its past and present forms, from traditions of the ancient Mexicans to modern Mexican cinema.

Article continues below advertisement

The 'Against the Ropes' wrestling scenes were filmed at Mexico's Arena Naucalpan.

A series centered on wrestling needs an impressive arena, and further Instagram posts by director Mao Medina reveal that Against the Ropes shot its wrestling scenes at Arena Naucalpan. As its name indicates, it's an indoor sports arena located in Naucalpan de Juárez, which is northwest of Mexico City. The venue has plenty of lucha libre history as it's specifically configured for wrestling events. The ring seen in Against the Ropes is permanently in the center of the arena.

Article continues below advertisement

Arena Naucalpan has been the home of Mexico's International Wrestling Revolution Group since 1996, but has hosted other promotions since it opened its doors back in 1977. The venue seats 2,400 spectators, which makes it very small compared to most U.S. arenas. However, that likely makes it great to film a TV series like Against the Ropes, since the small space makes it easier for cameras to be up close to the wrestling action.